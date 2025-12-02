‘Jet’ a perfect example of UNLV’s football depth

Jai’Den Thomas is nearing a 1,000-yard rushing season and doesn’t even average 11 carries per game. It’s one thing that makes UNLV’s offense so powerful.

UNLV linebacker Marsel McDuffie speaks to the media at the Fertitta Football Complex at UNLV Monday, Dec. 1, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV quarterback Anthony Colandrea speaks to the media at the Fertitta Football Complex at UNLV Monday, Dec. 1, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV head football coach Dan Mullen speaks to the media at the Fertitta Football Complex at UNLV Monday, Dec. 1, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

It was talked about during spring practice and again in fall camp and again when the college football season began.

UNLV had all sorts of depth at its skill positions.

And it has proven to be so.

The Rebels, who play for the Mountain West championship at Boise State on Friday night, have a conference-leading offense that comes at you from all points of the field with all sorts of different names.

The best example might be junior running back Jai’Den “Jet” Thomas.

Consider some numbers: He leads the nation in rushing yards per carry at 7.43. He has 944 yards on 127 attempts.

That’s 10.58 per game. He’s not even at 11 carries per outing and is close to a 1,000-yard season.

In a 42-17 rout of rival UNR on Saturday, Thomas ran for 103 yards on 11 carries and scored four touchdowns in a game for the second time in his career.

That’s a whole lot of production for not that many touches.

“Right or wrong, it has worked out for us,” UNLV coach Dan Mullen said. “We have a lot of talented guys (on offense). Part of the management for me is the balance of that talent.

“Part of it is to keep guys fresh. I don’t mind rolling through and getting them all touches. The benefit of that is if we have injuries or guys get banged up, others are prepared. They’ve been in situations. They’re ready for the moment.”

If not Thomas, Jaylon Glover (379 yards) and Keyvone Lee (375) have produced at running back. The team’s second leading rusher is quarterback Anthony Colandrea (555).

The Rebels also have eight players who have caught touchdown passes.

“I’m surprised I don’t have a line of 15 receivers outside my door on Sunday saying, ‘What’s going on? I want more touches,’” Mullen said. “Everybody wants the ball.”

Boise State news

Broncos coach Spencer Danielson made a significant announcement Monday: Maddux Madsen, who was injured in a 30-7 loss to Fresno State and missed the last three games, will start at quarterback Friday.

Madsen in a 56-31 victory against UNLV on Oct. 18 in Idaho, was 14 of 23 for 253 yards and four scores.

“He’s a veteran player,” Mullen said. “I think he’ll bring a huge lift to their team in his leadership. He’ll bring a huge lift to their crowd in the presence he’ll bring on the field.

“You can see the emotion that has. It’s not just the talent or his ability to run the offense.”

A different guy

Marsel McDuffie has seen it all during his time at UNLV. A former Marcus Arroyo recruit, the senior linebacker has experienced the depths of 2-10 and the highs of double-digit wins the past two years.

And now he gets a third shot at Boise State in the championship game.

“It’s going to be a heavyweight fight,” McDuffie said. “They’re not going to lay down and make it easy for us. Going into their environment, it’s going to be loud, it’s going to be rowdy.

“We have to come ready to play. I know how it can get. Just stay even-keeled all night.”

McDuffie was coming off a few injuries when last year’s title game against Boise State rolled around and clearly wasn’t 100 percent. He is now. How is he different?

“My growth as a player, my knowledge, knowing the magnitude of certain games,” he said. “Obviously, this is a big one. I have an idea of what to expect.

“Not going to lie – this will be the biggest game I’ve ever (played in). I have yet to beat these guys.”

One of 10?

There are 136 FBS teams this year and nine conferences that will decide their winner with a championship game.

This also will be the final football title game for how the Mountain West is currently constructed.

Five teams, including Boise State, will be departing the league for the Pac-12 next year.

“I don’t see it that way,” Mullen said. “I see it as we’re trying to win the championship.

“In college football, only 10 teams will be crowned a champion – nine conference teams and a national champion. We have an opportunity to be one of the 10. I think that’s more of the focus this week than anything else.”

Up next

Who: UNLV at Boise State

What: Mountain West championship game

When: 5 p.m. Friday

Where: Albertsons Stadium, Boise, Idaho

TV: Fox

Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)

Line: Boise State -3½; total 58½