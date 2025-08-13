‘Jet’ ready to take off at UNLV, become Mountain West’s top running back

UNLV’s Jai’Den “Jet” Thomas is looking to stake his claim as the Mountain West’s best running back during his junior season.

UNLV running back Jai'Den Thomas (9) waits for his next series during football practice at the Fertitta Football Complex on Saturday, July 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV running back Jai'Den Thomas (9) runs up the field after breaking free of the line during football practice at the Fertitta Football Complex on Saturday, July 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV running back Jai'Den Thomas (9) takes a hand off from quarterback Alex Orji (1) during football practice at the Fertitta Football Complex on Saturday, July 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV running back Jai'Den Thomas (9) takes a hand off past the line during football practice at the Fertitta Football Complex on Saturday, July 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Jet is ready for take off again.

They are calling junior Jai’Den Thomas the best running back in the Mountain West this season. He’s a preseason all-conference selection from UNLV whose shiftiness and speed should bother all sorts of opposing defensive coordinators.

Thomas could have gone elsewhere after a sophomore season that saw him rush for 918 yards and seven touchdowns. Could have opted to leave once former coach Barry Odom departed for Purdue.

Instead, the 5-foot-9 Thomas saw something in new coach Dan Mullen and the offense he’s bringing to UNLV. Even in a spread attack, Thomas became convinced staying put in the Rebels backfield was the best decision for him.

Loves the game

“He was unbelievable last year and the kid loves football,” offensive coordinator Corey Dennis said. “He wants to be here. He loves UNLV. His growth, his development, he wants to get better.

“He’s constantly asking questions. He wants to know the offense, the checks, the reads. The kid just loves the game. His attitude and energy every day — the kid comes out and works every single day.”

Thomas has been productive since first stepping on campus. He rushed for 503 yards his first year and set a program record for a freshman with 12 touchdowns.

And when several veteran players entered the transfer portal following UNLV’s victory over Cal in the LA Bowl in December — Thomas rushed for a team-best 72 yards in the win — he never allowed himself to be distracted with thoughts of heading elsewhere.

The kid nicknamed “Jet” was at his football home.

Thomas returned to school wanting to be a better blocker and finisher, but he was mostly focused on getting his mind right.

He wanted to be mentally tougher.

“I feel like last year I was just playing, just happy for the opportunity,” Thomas said. “So I wanted to push myself to be the best version I can be. I mainly worked on mental reps. At the end of the day, football is football. I worked on the mental aspect of things and watched other running backs and watched film from our spring scrimmages.

“It just feels great to be back playing. Happy being around the guys. We came back really prepared because of coach Mullen. Our offseason training really helped prepare us for the heat. Thank God when there’s a little breeze.”

Thomas is part of a running back room that is arguably one of UNLV’s best in years. It’s a versatile group that has it all. Speed. Strength. An ability to run past people and over them.

It’s certainly interesting. Mullen’s spread offense flirts more with the passing game, something Thomas hasn’t been overly involved with at UNLV. He has 18 catches for 153 yards and a touchdown over two seasons.

He believes that can change. That he can excel as a receiver and make himself more of an all-around player. That he can do things like line up in the slot and catch passes out of the backfield and still use that elite speed to create big gains.

It’s something to think about, yet another weapon Mullen can utilize.

Home runs

“(Mullen) is that and some more,” Thomas said. “I’m just glad to be part of his offense. He’s really helpful and tells it like it is. Tells us what we’re doing right and what we’re doing wrong. I’m very grateful for that.

“It clearly motivates me to be considered (the Mountain West’s best running back), but I need to just stay with what I’m doing and keep things regular and be myself.”

Thomas is also thinking about making a difference on special teams.

He returned a kickoff 90 yards for a score in a victory against Fresno State last season for UNLV’s first kickoff return touchdown since 2011. He obviously has enough speed to make a difference there.

“You can expect to see some home runs this season,” Thomas said. “That’s all I can say right now. We want to win the Mountain West badly. We’re hungry. That’s the first goal. We just have to maintain that. Whatever happens after that happens.”

The Jet is ready. It’s time for take off.

