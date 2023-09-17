‘Just like we drew it up’: UNLV beats Vandy in final seconds — PHOTOS

UNLV lost starting quarterback Doug Brumfield early Saturday, but stormed back from a 17-point deficit to beat SEC opponent Vanderbilt at Allegiant Stadium.

UNLV celebrates their win against Vanderbilt in an NCAA college football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV defensive back Jerrae Williams (1) celebrate after stopping a Vanderbilt touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV wide receiver Jacob De Jesus (21) is pushed into the sidelines after making a catch by Vanderbilt linebacker Nicholas Rinaldi (24) and safety De'Rickey Wright (2) during the first half of an NCAA college football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV defensive back Jerrae Williams (1) leaps over defensive back Ricky Johnson (32) and Vanderbilt wide receiver Junior Sherrill (85) before running in a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV defensive back Jerrae Williams (1) stops a touchdown catch by Vanderbilt tight end Justin Ball (84) during the first half of an NCAA college football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV running back Jai'Den Thomas (22) and running back Donavyn Lester (4) celebrate after Thomas scored a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV running back Jai'Den Thomas (22) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV defensive back Cameron Oliver (5) tackles Vanderbilt running back Patrick Smith (4) during the first half of an NCAA college football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV defensive back Jerrae Williams, center, recovers a fumble while Vanderbilt wide receiver Junior Sherrill (85) looks on during the first half of an NCAA college football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. Williams pivoted with the ball to score a touchdown on the play. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV quarterback Jayden Maiava (1) looks to pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV defensive back Jerrae Williams (1) celebrates his team’s win in an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV wide receiver Jacob De Jesus (21) catches a long pass before running in for a touchdown while Vanderbilt safety John Howse IV (27) can’t stop him during the second half of an NCAA college football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV quarterback Jayden Maiava (1) runs into the end zone for a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV defensive back Daego Albert (40) and defensive back Trenton Holloway (20) celebrate their win in an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV defensive back Ricky Johnson (32) dives but fails to stop a catch by Vanderbilt wide receiver Will Sheppard (14) during the second half of an NCAA college football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV fans are in awe after Vanderbilt missed a field goal that could have won them the game, giving the Rebels another chance to win in regulation, during the second half of an NCAA college football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV defensive back Ricky Johnson (32) knocks a long pass from Vanderbilt wide receiver London Humphreys (83) during the second half of an NCAA college football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV head coach Barry Odom hugs a fellow coach after his team won a NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV defensive back Cameron Oliver (5) can’t stop a touchdown catch by Vanderbilt tight end Justin Ball (84) during the second half of an NCAA college football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV defensive back Ricky Johnson (32) swats down a pass to Vanderbilt wide receiver Will Sheppard (14) in the endzone during the second half of an NCAA college football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV offensive lineman Amani Trigg-Wright (60) hoists quarterback Jayden Maiava (1) in celebration after he scored a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV celebrates their win in a NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Vanderbilt wide receiver London Humphreys (83) scores a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against UNLV at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV head coach Barry Odom paces the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV wide receiver Jacob De Jesus (21) runs the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV wide receiver Ricky White (11) runs the ball while Vanderbilt defensive end Darren Agu (11) and safety Jalen Gilbert (38) move to tackle during the first half of an NCAA college football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV wide receiver Ricky White (11) is tackled by Vanderbilt safety Jalen Gilbert (38) during the second half of an NCAA college football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Julia Keeler holds up an honorary jersey for her late brother, Ryan Keeler, before an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. Keeler, 20, a member of the football team, died of a heart condition in February. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A UNLV fan expresses stress after Vanderbilt caught an interception during the final moments of an NCAA college football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV cheerleaders pump up the crowd during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV quarterback Jayden Maiava (1) looks to pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV wide receiver Zyell Griffin (3) runs the ball while Vanderbilt safety John Howse IV (27) reaches to stop him during the second half of an NCAA college football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV running back Jai'Den Thomas (22) looks for a path through Vanderbilt’s defense during the second half of an NCAA college football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Jayden Maiava had seemingly messed up his chance to win the game for UNLV.

The redshirt freshman quarterback, filling in for injured starter Doug Brumfield, got the ball with the game tied and a minute remaining to try and guide the Rebels into field goal range. Instead, he immediately threw an interception.

But Vanderbilt kicker Jacob Borcila missed his 33-yard attempt, giving Maiava one more shot.

The former Liberty High quarterback answered with a 48-yard strike down the left sideline to junior wideout Ricky White, setting up a game-winning 36-yard field goal by UNLV kicker Jose Pizano that gave the Rebels a 40-37 win over Vanderbilt Saturday at Allegiant Stadium.

“It’s just next-man-up mentality,” Maiava said. “You’ve got to be ready when your name’s called, so I told coach I was ready. He was confident in me. The team had my back, so I had theirs.”

Pizano, Maiava and the Rebels (2-1) earned the first signature moment of coach Barry Odom’s tenure. They stormed back from a 17-point deficit, then almost gave the win away before holding on to beat the Commodores (2-2).

“What a great win,” Odom said. “We joked for just a second in the locker room that it was just like we drew it up.”

Maiava completed 19 of 33 passes for 261 yards while throwing and rushing for a touchdown. White snagged 12 catches for 165 yards, and freshman running back Jai’Den Thomas registered 50 yards and a rushing touchdown for UNLV.

The Rebels’ defense forced five fumbles, recovering three, and came up with an interception despite losing junior linebacker Jackson Woodard to a targeting call midway through the first half. Senior linebacker Fred Thompkins had 10 tackles to lead UNLV, and senior cornerback Ricky Johnson had four pass breakups.

The game didn’t start well for the Rebels. After holding the Commodores to a punt on their first drive, Brumfield threw an interception to Vanderbilt cornerback Martel Hight deep in UNLV’s territory as he tried to escape a sack on third down, and Hight returned the interception 23 yards to open the scoring.

Brumfield exited the game a drive later after taking two huge hits on consecutive plays near the seven-minute mark in the first quarter. Odom said he expects Brumfield will be cleared for next week’s game against Texas-El Paso.

A 30-yard field goal by Borcila and a 56-yard touchdown from quarterback AJ Swann to wide receiver London Humphreys extended Vanderbilt’s lead to 17-0 early in the second quarter.

UNLV finally got on the scoreboard with a 21-yard touchdown run by Thomas. A miscue by Vanderbilt’s punt unit gave the ball back on the Commodores’ 14-yard line, but the Rebels had to settle for a chip-shot field goal by Pizano to cut the deficit to 17-10.

The Rebels’ defense got in on the action, too, as edge rusher Elijah Shelton forced a fumble on an attempted end around that senior defensive back Jerrae Williams picked up and returned 41 yards for a touchdown to tie the game. Swann then threw a late interception to junior safety Johnathan Baldwin that set up Pizano’s second field goal of the half.

UNLV took a 20-17 lead into halftime, with all its points coming in the second quarter. The Rebels added 10 more in the third as Pizano made another field goal and Maiava kept the ball on an option play for a 26-yard rush to the end zone.

It wasn’t enough to separate from Vanderbilt. Swann returned after missing several drives because of an injury and connected with tight end Justin Ball on a jump ball in the end zone to cut UNLV’s lead to 30-24 with 13:35 remaining.

A pair of field goals from Borcila wiped away the Rebels’ advantage entirely. Maiava and Swann exchanged deep touchdown passes with less than three minutes on the clock. Maiava’s interception with a minute remaining seemed to set up a Vanderbilt winner, but Borcila missed wide right to set up Maiava’s deep shot to White and Pizano’s game-winner.

“Players will make plays,” Odom said. “You put them in position — through repetition and habits and execution — and they go do it. I’d rather not have to do that every week, but that is what it took today.”

The Rebels next play at UTEP at 6 p.m. Sept. 23.

Keeler tribute

Ryan Keeler’s sister Julia Keeler was in attendance Saturday and participated in a moment of silence for the former UNLV football player. Ryan Keeler died Feb. 20 of cardiac dysrhythmia due to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy during the Rebels’ offseason.

Players dedicated this season to Keeler and are wearing his number on their helmets, among other tributes.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on X.