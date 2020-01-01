Kasey Dunn will not be UNLV’s offensive coordinator

Oklahoma State wide receivers coach Kasey Dunn will remain at that school. He previously said he would become UNLV’s offensive coordinator.

Oklahoma State's Kasey Dunn, associate head coach/receivers coach, is staying at OSU. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Kasey Dunn, who was expected to be UNLV’s offensive coordinator, is planning to stay at Oklahoma State, a source close to the situation confirmed Wednesday morning.

Football Scoop first reported that Dunn was likely to stay with the Cowboys, where he is the wide receivers coach. There is a possibility he could get promoted on that staff.

Dunn previously told The Oklahoman and Sports Illustrated that he was leaving to become offensive coordinator at UNLV under new coach Marcus Arroyo, who is finishing is duties as the OC at Oregon.

