Kenny Mayne jokingly tells Aaron Rodgers: Bleep you

Kenny Mayne, a former UNLV backup quarterback, ended his 27-year run at ESPN on Tuesday in memorable fashion.

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers, right, talk to ESPN's Kenny Mayne before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Kenny Mayne made his final ESPN “SportsCenter” episode after a 27-year career at the World Wide Leader a memorable one, jokingly cursing out the NFL’s reigning MVP.

Mayne, a former UNLV backup quarterback known for his dry sense of humor, interviewed his friend, Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, on Tuesday’s show.

“Last time we did the interview together, you told me to go heavy in the cryptocurrency game,” Mayne said. “I did. We’re down 40 percent. Then I lost my job. (Mayne’s wife) Gretchen just wants a new comforter. (Bleep) you, Aaron Rodgers.”

And, with that, Mayne walked off.

Rodgers laughed and said, “I love you, Ken.”

