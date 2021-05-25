95°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
UNLV Football

Kenny Mayne jokingly tells Aaron Rodgers: Bleep you

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 25, 2021 - 2:42 pm
 
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers, right, talk to ESPN's Kenny Mayne before an NFL football game ...
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers, right, talk to ESPN's Kenny Mayne before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Kenny Mayne made his final ESPN “SportsCenter” episode after a 27-year career at the World Wide Leader a memorable one, jokingly cursing out the NFL’s reigning MVP.

Mayne, a former UNLV backup quarterback known for his dry sense of humor, interviewed his friend, Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, on Tuesday’s show.

“Last time we did the interview together, you told me to go heavy in the cryptocurrency game,” Mayne said. “I did. We’re down 40 percent. Then I lost my job. (Mayne’s wife) Gretchen just wants a new comforter. (Bleep) you, Aaron Rodgers.”

And, with that, Mayne walked off.

Rodgers laughed and said, “I love you, Ken.”

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Pilot killed in northeast Las Vegas fighter jet crash
Pilot killed in northeast Las Vegas fighter jet crash
2
Police: Theft ring involving officer targeted Home Depot stores
Police: Theft ring involving officer targeted Home Depot stores
3
$153K jackpot hits on table game on Las Vegas Strip
$153K jackpot hits on table game on Las Vegas Strip
4
Raiders re-sign veteran offensive lineman
Raiders re-sign veteran offensive lineman
5
Raiders come to terms with first-round pick Leatherwood
Raiders come to terms with first-round pick Leatherwood
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST