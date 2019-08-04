Kenyon Oblad showing promise as UNLV backup QB

With Max Gilliam out until next month with an injured foot, Kenyon Oblad has taken advantage of his opportunity. Oblad became the state’s career passing leader while at Liberty.

UNLV Rebels quarterback Kenyon Oblad (7) throws a pass during the spring football game at Peter Johann Memorial Soccer Field at UNLV in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 6, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

When junior backup Max Gilliam suffered a foot injury in the offseason, it was a chance for redshirt freshman Kenyon Oblad to show what he could do with UNLV’s second-team offense.

Oblad, who became the state’s all-time passing leader while at Liberty High School, has taken advantage of his opportunity through the first three days of training camp.

Coach Tony Sanchez said Oblad greatly increased his completion to more than 60 percent from the first practice to the second, and was named the team’s top offensive performer Saturday. Then on Sunday at Rebel Park, Sanchez said Oblad completed an even higher percentage of throws in playing directly behind junior starter Armani Rogers.

“Armani is doing a really good job at the intermediate and quick game,” Sanchez said. “He’s got to be a little more efficient with deep balls, and Kenyon’s having the same issues. Underneath balls, 15 yards in, really good job. But those guys are developing into really good players.”

The Rebels, who open Aug. 31 against Southern Utah at Sam Boyd Stadium, will need Oblad (6-foot-3, 190 pounds) if called upon. Gilliam is out until well into September.

“We’re getting a feel of how we’ll run the offense and how the RPOs (run-pass option plays) are going to go,” Oblad said. “I think that was the problem the first day. It was our first day seeing RPOs and some new route combinations. After a day of that, it was good to get that (completion) percentage up.”

Oblad redshirted last season, but because of a new NCAA rule in which he could play in up to four games without losing a year of eligibility, he received some action against Fresno State. He completed 1 of 5 passes for 7 yards.

“I got to go in for, I think, two full drives in a D-I football game, which is something I can say forever whatever happens next,” Oblad said. “That’s getting experience. That’s showing how it’s going to be out there. That’s huge for me, and something to gain off of.”

Freshman receiver steps up

Steve Jenkins was one of UNLV’s top signees in its most recent recruiting class, choosing the Rebels over Oregon State and UNR among others.

Now he’s showing why, often receiving snaps at wide receiver with the first-team offense.

“Stevie’s had a phenomenal summer since he’s shown up,” Sanchez said. “The whole team’s kind of gravitated toward him. Natural ball skills. Understands the game at a high level.”

Jenkins (5-11, 165) caught 81 career passes for 1,345 yards, a 16.6-yard average, at Narbonne High School in Harbor City, California. He also caught 12 touchdown passes.

Clearing his head

Sophomore wide receiver Tyleek Collins is out with a concussion, but Sanchez said he expects him to return in three or four days. Collins caught 31 passes last season for 422 yards and six touchdowns.

