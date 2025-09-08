Kickoff, network announced for UNLV football game at Miami (Ohio)
UNLV is coming off a 30-23 win over UCLA on Saturday at Allegiant Stadium, improving to 3-0 in the Dan Mullen era entering a bye week before its game at Miami (Ohio).
ESPNU will carry UNLV’s Sept. 20 game against Miami (Ohio).
The Rebels’ first trip to Oxford, Ohio — and the first meeting between the teams — will have a 9 a.m. kickoff.
It will be the 10th nationally televised game for the Rebels this season.
Quarterback Anthony Colandrea was named the Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week for the second straight week after his three-touchdown effort against the Bruins.
The RedHawks (0-2) will host the Rebels in their home opener. They opened the season with a 17-0 loss to Wisconsin on Aug. 28, then a 45-17 defeat Saturday at Rutgers.
