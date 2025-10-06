80°F
UNLV Football

Kickoff time announced for UNLV-Boise State showdown

UNLV head coach Dan Mullen is pleased with his players against the Idaho State Bengals during t ...
UNLV head coach Dan Mullen is pleased with his players against the Idaho State Bengals during the first half of their NCAA football season-opening game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, August 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 6, 2025 - 12:58 pm
 

UNLV’s showdown at Boise State will start at 12:30 p.m. (PT) on Oct. 18, the Mountain West announced Monday.

The game will be televised on FS1. It’s the fourth time the schools have met on the football field in the past 23 months, including the past two Mountain West championship games — both won by Boise State.

UNLV opened conference play Saturday with a 31-17 victory at Wyoming to improve to 5-0 under first-year coach Dan Mullen. The Rebels will host Air Force at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Allegiant Stadium.

Boise State (3-2) lost 28-7 on Saturday at Notre Dame. The Broncos are also 1-0 in the conference.

Contact Ed Graney at egraney@reviewjournal.com.

