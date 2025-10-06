Kickoff time announced for UNLV-Boise State showdown

UNLV and Boise State will be meeting for the fourth time on the football field in the past 23 months, including the past two Mountain West championship games.

UNLV’s showdown at Boise State will start at 12:30 p.m. (PT) on Oct. 18, the Mountain West announced Monday.

The game will be televised on FS1. It’s the fourth time the schools have met on the football field in the past 23 months, including the past two Mountain West championship games — both won by Boise State.

UNLV opened conference play Saturday with a 31-17 victory at Wyoming to improve to 5-0 under first-year coach Dan Mullen. The Rebels will host Air Force at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Allegiant Stadium.

Boise State (3-2) lost 28-7 on Saturday at Notre Dame. The Broncos are also 1-0 in the conference.

