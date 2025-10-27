Kickoff time, TV information set for UNLV’s game at Colorado State

UNLV, coming off a bye week, will return to the field against New Mexico on Saturday at Allegiant Stadium before playing at Colorado State on Nov. 8.

UNLV head coach Daniel Mullen, second right, and his players take the field to face Air Force Falcons during an NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium, on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

UNLV’s football game Nov. 8 at Colorado State has a start time and TV home.

The Rebels will face the Rams at 6:30 p.m. on FS1.

It will be UNLV’s first trip to Fort Collins since 2019. It also will be its second time playing at Canvas Stadium.

The Rebels will be making their second of three appearances on FS1. All of UNLV’s remaining five games are now set.

UNLV (6-1, 2-1 Mountain West) returns to the field against New Mexico at noon Saturday at Allegiant Stadium.

