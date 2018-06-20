Liberty’s Kyle Beaudry stays home, commits to UNLV

Liberty senior linebacker Kyle Beaudry announced his commitment via Twitter on Wednesday to play his college ball at UNLV.

Liberty's Kyle Beaudry (32) scores a touchdown during a football game against Alta at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017. Liberty won 28-7. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Liberty's Kyle Beaudry (32) runs into the end zone for a touchdown as Saguaro's Antonio Cuevas (5) chases him during the second quarter of a football game at Liberty High School in Henderson, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017. Liberty's Luke Toomalatai (44) watches. Chitose Suzuki Las Vegas Review-Journal @chitosephoto

Alta's Will Dana (7) is sacked by Liberty's Kyle Beaudry (32) during a football game at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017. Liberty won 28-7. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Liberty's Kyle Beaudry (32) comes up short on a pass in the end zone during a football game against Alta at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017. Liberty won 28-7. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Alta's Will Dana (7) is sacked by Liberty's Kyle Beaudry (32) during a football game at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017. Liberty won 28-7. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

One of the top football players in next year’s class is staying home.

Liberty senior linebacker Kyle Beaudry announced his commitment via Twitter on Wednesday to play his college ball at UNLV. Beaudry’s commitment is nonbinding and UNLV can’t comment on him until he signs.

What’s up Vegas. After an amazing unofficial visit I am beyond blessed to announce I am committed to UNLV. All glory goes to God. #HeyReb #HometownHero pic.twitter.com/pXwrYuNLWn — Kyle Beaudry (@KBeaudry4) June 20, 2018



Beaudry led last year’s Sunrise Region champions with 61 tackles and was second with eight sacks. He also caught four passes for 58 yards and three touchdowns.

Beaudry is the 11th ranked player in Nevada in his class, according to 247 sports, and the top linebacker.

Beaudry is the third local player in the Class of 2019 to commit to UNLV, and second Liberty player. He joins teammate Austin Fiaseu and Faith Lutheran’s Sir Oliver Everett. They are the Rebels’ three committed players for the class.

Two Liberty players — quarterback Kenyon Oblad and cornerback Octavian Bell — signed with the Rebels in last year’s class.

More Rebels: Follow all of our UNLV coverage online at reviewjournal.com/Rebels and @RJRebels on Twitter.