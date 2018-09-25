Linebacker Gabe McCoy leads UNLV defense in energy, production

UNLV linebacker Gabe McCoy leads the Mountain West with 7½ tackles for loss. He also brings a tremendous energy to the team, a key reason for improvement on that side of the ball.

UNLV Rebels linebacker Gabe McCoy (25) celebrates a sack on UTEP Miners quarterback Kai Locksley (1) at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018. UNLV leads at halftime 38-10. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal

UNLV Rebels linebacker Gabe McCoy (25) attempts to take down USC Trojans quarterback Matt Fink (19) during the first half of a football game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels linebacker Gabe McCoy (25) breaks through the UTEP Miners offensive line at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018. UNLV leads at halftime 38-10. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal

A player’s true impact can be measured when opponents begin to game plan against him, and UNLV junior linebacker Gabe McCoy is seeing offenses do all they can to avoid him by running plays to the opposite side.

And even then he still makes plays.

McCoy lined up at right end Sept. 15 against Prairie View A&M and chased down the running back from behind for a tackle for loss.

“He’s got such a better understanding of how he plays within the system,” UNLV coach Tony Sanchez said. “He can’t freelance all the time. He’s finally gotten it, and (with) his explosiveness off the edge, that O-line, if their feet aren’t right, he’s got them.”

McCoy leads the Mountain West with 7½ tackles for loss one-third of the way through the season. Defensive tackle Mike Hughes Jr. made a team-high seven tackles behind the line of scrimmage all of last season.

The play of McCoy is part of the overall improvement by what is a more aggressive defense under first-year coordinator Tim Skipper.

UNLV, which is off this week, has equaled its total of last season with 11 sacks, and its 21 tackles for loss is on pace to pass last year’s total of 53.

The Rebels also are giving up 27.8 points and 390.8 yards per game. If they maintain those numbers, it will be their lowest defensive scoring average since allowing 22.7 points in 2003 and lowest yardage average since giving up 386.8 in 2007.

“I feel like we play with a lot more energy, a lot more passion,” McCoy said. “(Skipper’s) a very passionate coach. When he’s passionate every day coming to work and has a lot of energy, it forces us and we just want to play hard.”

McCoy (6 feet 2 inches, 220 pounds) feeds into his coach’s passion. That’s evident by his play on the field, and it’s clear by the way he defended his quarterback Sunday.

After Armani Rogers completed 5 of 21 passes for 23 yards and three interceptions in Saturday’s 27-20 loss at Arkansas State, McCoy took to Twitter to address criticism directed at the quarterback.

“If you don’t RESPECT @A_Rogers4 you don’t know a thing about football. The game of football was built on TOUGH players with DETERMINATION. That guy has it. That’s our QB and I’m proud to say it. Now just sit back and watch this team work.”

“I’m passionate about this team,” McCoy said Tuesday. “I know Armani is, too. He’s going to give us everything he’s got. If the game’s down and he’s hurting, he’s still going to play. I respect that, and everybody else should respect that, too.”

As for McCoy’s play, UNLV will continue to try to use him in ways to maximize his impact.

That could mean lining up at weakside linebacker or sliding down to the end and chasing the quarterback or running back for another tackle for loss.

It’s a job he has done well.

“I think (opponents) try to account for my speed,” McCoy said. “I’ve noticed in the last few games, they’ve been running the ball to the other side. It’s about me doing whatever I can to help the team.”

