‘Look at us now’: UNLV QB becomes awards candidate with Mullen’s help

Quarterback Anthony Colandrea came to UNLV to learn from coach Dan Mullen. Now, he might be the favorite for Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year.

It was two years ago when Anthony Colandrea first met Dan Mullen. Two years ago when the quarterback sized up the coach and vice versa.

Two years ago when Colandrea made a prediction.

“I told my roommate, ‘I’m going to play for Coach Mullen,’” Colandrea said. “Look at us now. That’s the reason I came here — to be developed as a quarterback. At the end of the day, I just want to be a good quarterback. I knew that if I came here, he would develop me.”

Mullen and UNLV couldn’t be happier.

Colandrea, a junior transfer from Virginia, has had the type of season that makes him one of the top contenders for Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year. His numbers — Colandrea has completed 68.2 percent of his passes for 2,780 yards and 21 touchdowns and added 528 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground — suggest he should be the favorite.

But first he had to learn how to play quarterback. His skill when things break down is unquestioned. He can make a highlight play more often than not. But there is more to the position, something Mullen reminds him of often.

“There are special things he can do when he goes into his mode of making things happen,” Mullen said. “I think he’ll tell you that two years ago he was about, ‘Hey, just give me the ball and I’m just going to make something happen.’

“But it’s your job as a quarterback to manage every aspect of the game, to get us in the right place, to make good decisions, to lead the offense under control, to check it down sometimes and take what the defense gives you. And then when you need to make it happen, make it happen.”

Colandrea is just one of four players nationally with at least 2,750 passing yards and 500 rushing yards. He is also the only one in the country who has thrown at least one touchdown and rushed for at least 15 yards in every game.

He has faced two others in the running for conference offensive player of the year — Hawaii quarterback Micah Alejado and Utah State quarterback Bryson Barnes — and won both games.

Colandrea is also the first UNLV quarterback since college football Hall of Famer Randall Cunningham (1982-84) to win four weekly conference honors in his career. Colandrea has been named Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week four times this season.

But the most important part to Mullen is his quarterback’s completion percentage.

“In spring, he was like, ‘OK, I’m just going to run around and launch it down the field,’” Mullen said. “That’s fine, but if you want to be a great quarterback, you have to complete 70 percent of your passes. That’s what great quarterbacks do. His buy-in to that and his maturity and growth have been fantastic.

“I know he can do all the special things and has unbelievable talent, but how do we make you a great quarterback? He’s a very talented, gifted athlete who’s able to take coaching and learn.

“If you’re just out there playing recklessly, you can be a human highlight film. But you won’t get the accolades. That was part of what we talked about from the first day we started recruiting him.”

‘Clash of cultures’

UNLV (9-2, 5-2) is preparing for a game at UNR (3-8, 2-5) at 6 p.m. Saturday.

UNR coach Jeff Choate has his own feelings on what makes up the rivalry.

“The way I kind of look at it right now is, ‘To heck with those guys,’” Choate said at a media availability this week. “They have every advantage, every frickin’ advantage. It should not be that way. We’re in the same state. I’m paying the same taxes as Dan Mullen is. He’s paying a little bit more. But ultimately, my thing is, I have a chip on my shoulder. There’s just no way they should have that much more than we have.

“They’re a Mercedes Benz or a Lamborghini or whatever. I’m good being an F-150. I’m good being the Ram truck. I’m good having the old beater in the driveway. They’ll see that when they dress in our swimming locker room and walk across the parking lot into Mackay Stadium. It’s going to look a little different than Allegiant (Stadium). But to me, that’s what this rivalry represents in a lot ways. It’s a clash of cultures.”

Defending UNR

The Rebels hope their suddenly stout defense — which has pitched second-half shutouts in two of their last three games — remains steady Saturday.

“(The improvement comes from) the mentality and being ruthless and competitive every single play, every snap,” defensive end Chief Borders said. “Minimize the mental errors. We really started to learn we can play together.

“We all come from different backgrounds, but when it comes to having an identity for the defense, we want to make sure our opponents know what they’re getting into.”

