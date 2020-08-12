93°F
UNLV Football

LV Bowl in flux as Big Ten, Pac-12 cancel fall football

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 11, 2020 - 7:02 pm
 

Las Vegas Bowl executive director John Saccenti said Tuesday that he’s evaluating the status of this year’s game after the Pac-12 and Big Ten conferences Tuesday canceled their fall football seasons while leaving open the possibility they could have a season in the spring.

“We will communicate with our stakeholders as decisions are made,” Saccenti said in a text message to the Review-Journal.

The Las Vegas Bowl has been played every year since 1992 at Sam Boyd Stadium and annually has pitted the Mountain West, which has also canceled its fall football season, against the Pac-12.

But this year the bowl is set to begin a six-year deal from 2020-2025, with an SEC team playing a Pac-12 team in 2020, 2022 and 2024, and a Pac-12 team facing a Big Ten team in 2021, 2023 and 2025.

The game is scheduled to be played for the first time at Allegiant Stadium on a date to be determined in December.

As of Tuesday, the SEC was still planning to have a fall football season.

Staff reporter Mark Anderson contributed to this report.

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.

