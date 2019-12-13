59°F
UNLV Football

Marcus Arroyo formally introduced as UNLV’s new football coach

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 13, 2019 - 11:07 am
 

Marcus Arroyo was formally introduced Friday morning at the Fertitta Football Complex as UNLV’s new football coach.

He spent the past three seasons as Oregon’s offensive coordinator.

Arroyo, 39, was hired on Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

