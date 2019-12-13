Marcus Arroyo formally introduced as UNLV’s new football coach
Marcus Arroyo was formally introduced Friday morning at the Fertitta Football Complex as UNLV’s new football coach.
He spent the past three seasons as Oregon’s offensive coordinator.
Arroyo, 39, was hired on Wednesday.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
