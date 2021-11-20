Marcus Arroyo frustrated but optimistic after another close loss
UNLV lost by one score for the sixth time this season, this time to No. 19 San Diego State — the Mountain West’s best team — on Friday night at Allegiant Stadium.
Quite frankly, UNLV football coach Marcus Arroyo expected the Rebels to beat No. 19 San Diego State on Friday night at Allegiant Stadium.
He reaffirmed the sentiment.
Even after another devastating loss for the program, this one 28-20.
“We’re not where we want,” Arroyo said. “We expect to win all those games, especially against good opponents, because at the end of the day, we’ve got to find a way. These guys have fought. They’ve been tough. They’re growing. … They’ve got a bunch of pride in the locker room. I’m not just the head guy just sitting up here saying, ‘We’ve got to have pride.’
“That’s where you start. But it’s not just a start. It’s present. It’s engaged. They’re in it.”
For the sixth time this season, the Rebels (2-9, 2-5 Mountain West) lost by one score, this time to the best team in the Mountain West on Senior Night before an announced crowd of 16,713 that was engaged throughout the game. There were fewer missteps than say, in September, when UNLV couldn’t seem to get out of its own way.
But still one or two too many to defeat a team of San Diego State’s caliber.
Freshman quarterback Cameron Friel threw a pick-six in the first quarter on a pass that junior wide receiver Steve Jenkins bobbled. And a failed fourth-down attempt preceded a seven-play, 54-yard touchdown drive by the Aztecs that covered 44 seconds in the final minute of the second quarter — negating what was otherwise a relatively complete performance by the Rebels.
“There’s a lot of stuff that you’re seeing in our football team out there right now,” Arroyo said. “We’re close. Close is horseshoes and hand grenades. We know that. … These guys are getting better every week.”
Case and point: Junior quarterback Justin Rogers, who relieved Friel early in the second quarter after the freshman departed with an undisclosed injury. Rogers barely could complete a pass in the season opener against Eastern Washington. But on Friday, he stole the show.
The Texas Christian transfer completed 15 of 21 passes for 305 yards, two touchdowns and an interception that should have been negated by an uncalled offsides on UNLV’s final possession. He was poised and comfortable in the pocket. Accurate throwing to all three levels.
Rogers rallied the Rebels and invigorated the crowd with his performance, commanding respect from his teammates in the process.
“Phenomenal for him to step up like that,” said Jenkins, who finished with five receptions for a career-high 176 yards. “All week, all year, he’s been practicing hard. And practice came and showed up in the game.”
A defense anchored by junior linebacker Jacoby Windmon limited the Aztecs (10-1, 6-1) to 98 yards rushing and held quarterback Lucas Johnson to 192 yards passing. Windmon eclipsed the 100-tackle mark this season, finishing with 12 tackles and three sacks. Sophomore defensive back Ricky Johnson jumped an out-route to secure his third interception of the season.
But the margins are thin against the Aztecs, who converted two fourth downs to extend scoring drives and were impeccable on special teams — thanks to punter Matt Araiza and his five punts that landed inside the Rebels’ 2o-yard line.
Johnson threw for three touchdowns and managed the game well, except for the interception to Johnson.
UNLV concludes its season Friday at Air Force.
“They’re getting better in every phase,” Arroyo said. “What more do you want? You’ve got to close it out. I can do a better job. The coaches can do a better job. It ain’t just these guys. I’ll tell you that right now. I’m out in front.”
