Miami high school running back commits to UNLV

UNLV head coach Tony Sanchez directs his players as they warm up before an NCAA college football game against Air Force, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, at Air Force Academy, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Courtney Reese, a running back at Miami’s Southridge High School, has committed to play football at UNLV.

“I think I’ll go up there and be a good fit,” he said Saturday. “I like the way they run plays.”

C O M M I T T E D…. pic.twitter.com/8uou68SOh6 — Courtney Reese™ (@Glizzyglo6) June 23, 2018

Reese (5 feet 9 inches, 175 pounds) is a sprinter on Southridge’s track team and fits the UNLV football profile of smaller but speedy backs. He said he rushed for about 1,100 yards and six touchdowns last season.

Reeese also was offered scholarships by Florida Atlantic, South Florida and Rhode Island.

He is the fourth commitment of the 2019 UNLV recruiting class and the first from outside the Las Vegas Valley.

