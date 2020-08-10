Mountain West cancels fall football season

The Mountain West will not play football games this fall and is postponing its season, according to multiple people familiar with the league’s decision.

Helmets representing teams in the Mountain West devision at the Mountain West Football Media Summit at the Cosmopolitan hotel-casino in Las Vegas, July 25, 2017. Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal

The Mountain West is postponing its football season and will not play games this fall, according to multiple people with knowledge of the league’s decision.

The league is the second in the Football Bowl Subdivision to cancel its fall season, following the Mid-American Conference on Saturday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

