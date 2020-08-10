106°F
UNLV Football

Mountain West cancels fall football season

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 10, 2020 - 3:07 pm
 

The Mountain West is postponing its football season and will not play games this fall, according to multiple people with knowledge of the league’s decision.

The league is the second in the Football Bowl Subdivision to cancel its fall season, following the Mid-American Conference on Saturday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon.

