Mountain West football schedule has UNLV facing tough final month

UNLV faces a challenging final month of the season according to the Mountain West football schedule released Thursday.

UNLV Rebels head coach Tony Sanchez and his team run onto the field before the start of a football game against Utah State Aggies at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

The Rebels play Western Division champion Fresno State at Sam Boyd Stadium on Nov. 3, travel to San Diego State and Hawaii the following two weeks, and close the season at home against rival UNR on Nov. 24.

UNLV, which opens Sept. 1 at Southern California, was 5-7 last season (4-4 in the conference).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

