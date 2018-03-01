UNLV Football

Mountain West football schedule has UNLV facing tough final month

By Mark Anderson Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 1, 2018 - 12:40 pm
 
Updated March 1, 2018 - 12:55 pm

UNLV faces a challenging final month of the season according to the Mountain West football schedule released Thursday.

The Rebels play Western Division champion Fresno State at Sam Boyd Stadium on Nov. 3, travel to San Diego State and Hawaii the following two weeks, and close the season at home against rival UNR on Nov. 24.

UNLV, which opens Sept. 1 at Southern California, was 5-7 last season (4-4 in the conference).

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

