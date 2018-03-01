Mountain West football schedule has UNLV facing tough final month

UNLV faces a challenging final month of the season according to the Mountain West football schedule released Thursday.
The Rebels play Western Division champion Fresno State at Sam Boyd Stadium on Nov. 3, travel to San Diego State and Hawaii the following two weeks, and close the season at home against rival UNR on Nov. 24.
UNLV, which opens Sept. 1 at Southern California, was 5-7 last season (4-4 in the conference).
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
UNLV’s 2018 football schedule
Sept. 1, at Southern California
Sept. 8, Texas-El Paso
Sept. 15, Prairie View A&M
Sept. 22, at Arkansas State
Oct. 6, New Mexico
Oct. 13, at Utah State
Oct. 20, Air Force
Oct. 27, at San Jose State
Nov. 3, Fresno State
Nov. 10, at San Diego State
Nov. 17, at Hawaii
Nov. 24, UNR