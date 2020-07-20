108°F
UNLV Football

Mountain West postpones football media days

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 20, 2020 - 3:55 pm
 

The Mountain West on Monday announced the postponement of its annual football media days. The event was scheduled to take place virtually from July 27 to 29.

A new date was not announced.

The conference still will unveil its annual preseason awards, all-conference teams and predicted order of finish. Predicted standings will be released Tuesday, the all-conference team Wednesday and offensive, defensive and special teams Thursday.

The coronavirus pandemic’s surge has forced conferences to cancel nonconference games and evaluate their schedules. The Big Ten and Pac-12 announced conference-only schedules this month.

UNLV was scheduled to play Pac-12 foes California and Arizona State. The Pac-12 also postponed its media days Monday.

The NCAA released a new set of return-to-play guidelines last week, with a statement from NCAA president Mark Emmert, who acknowledged the challenges the virus presents.

“Today, sadly, the data point is in the wrong direction,” he said. “If there is to be a college sports in the fall, we need to get a much better handle on the pandemic.”

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.

