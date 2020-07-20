Mountain West postpones football media days

The event was to take place virtually from July 27 to 29. The conference still will unveil its annual preseason awards, all-conference teams and predicted order of finish.

Mountain West commissioner Craig Thompson speaks during conference football media days at Green Valley Ranch Resort in Henderson Tuesday, July 23, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The Mountain West on Monday announced the postponement of its annual football media days. The event was scheduled to take place virtually from July 27 to 29.

A new date was not announced.

The conference still will unveil its annual preseason awards, all-conference teams and predicted order of finish. Predicted standings will be released Tuesday, the all-conference team Wednesday and offensive, defensive and special teams Thursday.

The coronavirus pandemic’s surge has forced conferences to cancel nonconference games and evaluate their schedules. The Big Ten and Pac-12 announced conference-only schedules this month.

UNLV was scheduled to play Pac-12 foes California and Arizona State. The Pac-12 also postponed its media days Monday.

The NCAA released a new set of return-to-play guidelines last week, with a statement from NCAA president Mark Emmert, who acknowledged the challenges the virus presents.

“Today, sadly, the data point is in the wrong direction,” he said. “If there is to be a college sports in the fall, we need to get a much better handle on the pandemic.”

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.