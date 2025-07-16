Mountain West preseason football poll released during media days at Circa

UNLV, which has won a total of 20 games the past two seasons, received four first-place votes in the Mountain West’s preseason football media poll released Wednesday.

College Sports Chaos: How Texas State’s move to the Pac-12 affects UNLV

College Sports Chaos: UNLV AD discusses new challenges in lengthy Q&A

College Sports Chaos: 5 schools are leaving the MW. What does that mean for UNLV?

UNLV football offensive line coach Mike Sollenne, left, and head coach Dan Mullen watche their players during football spring practice at the Fertitta Football Complex Fields on Thursday, April 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

UNLV was picked second in the Mountain West’s preseason football media poll released Wednesday as part of the conference’s media days at Circa.

The Rebels received four of 39 first-place votes and 415 points.

Boise State, the two-time defending conference champion, was picked first with 35 first-place votes and 464 points.

The Rebels feature first-year coach Dan Mullen and a slew of new faces via the transfer portal.

UNLV, which has won a combined 20 games the past two seasons, has lost to Boise State in two consecutive conference title games.

The Rebels also placed two players on the preseason all-conference team: junior running back Jai’Den Thomas and senior linebacker Marsel McDuffie.

UNR was picked last in the 12-team league.

Mountain West preseason football media poll

1. Boise State (35 first-place votes)

2. UNLV (4)

3. San Jose State

4. Colorado State

5. Fresno State

6. Air Force

7. Hawaii

8. San Diego State

9. Utah State

10. Wyoming

11. New Mexico

12. UNR

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ed Graney at egraney@reviewjournal.com. Follow @edgraney on X.