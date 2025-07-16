Mountain West preseason football poll released during media days at Circa
UNLV, which has won a total of 20 games the past two seasons, received four first-place votes in the Mountain West’s preseason football media poll released Wednesday.
The Rebels received four of 39 first-place votes and 415 points.
Boise State, the two-time defending conference champion, was picked first with 35 first-place votes and 464 points.
The Rebels feature first-year coach Dan Mullen and a slew of new faces via the transfer portal.
UNLV, which has won a combined 20 games the past two seasons, has lost to Boise State in two consecutive conference title games.
The Rebels also placed two players on the preseason all-conference team: junior running back Jai’Den Thomas and senior linebacker Marsel McDuffie.
UNR was picked last in the 12-team league.
Mountain West preseason football media poll
1. Boise State (35 first-place votes)
2. UNLV (4)
3. San Jose State
4. Colorado State
5. Fresno State
6. Air Force
7. Hawaii
8. San Diego State
9. Utah State
10. Wyoming
11. New Mexico
12. UNR
