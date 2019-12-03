Mountain West still considering penalties for UNLV-UNR brawl

The Mountain West is examining videos and likely interviewing parties involved in the fights that took place after UNLV’s 33-30 overtime victory at UNR on Saturday.

The Mountain West has yet to announce any penalties for the brawl that followed UNLV’s 33-30 overtime victory at UNR on Saturday.

The conference has been examining videos of the events that took place and likely interviewing at least some of the parties involved.

A decision could come this week from the conference, which had no comment Monday.

The tipping point occurred shortly after UNLV quarterback Kenyon Oblad completed a 19-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Steve Jenkins to win the game. Oblad is seen on video appearing to say something to UNR safety Austin Arnold, who then slams the quarterback to the turf.

Whether there is a history between the players is uncertain. Oblad went to Liberty High School and Arnold to Bishop Gorman. Regardless, that sparked a series of fights between both teams near the bleachers in the south end zone, from where objects were hurled onto the field. A soda bottle struck Review-Journal videographer Cassie Soto on her left ear, but she was not seriously hurt.

The rivalry has had a history of serious incidents, none more so than in 1995 when fights took place before and after the Wolf Pack’s 55-32 victory in Reno. Both teams were in the Big West Conference at the time, and two players from each side were suspended for one game. UNLV coach Jeff Horton and his assistants also were reprimanded by the Big West and the university.

Oblad honored by MW

Oblad was named Mountain West offensive player of the week on Monday.

He completed 16 of 22 passes for 229 yards and three touchdowns, including the game-winner on the final play, with no interceptions in Saturday’s victory.

Oblad’s 72.7 completion percentage set a UNLV single-game record for freshmen. Nick Sherry completed 23 of 32 passes (71.9 percent) in 2012 against Air Force.

Earlier this season, senior linebacker Javin White and senior cornerback Jericho Flowers earned conference defensive player of the week honors.

