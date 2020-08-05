93°F
UNLV Football

Mountain West to play 8 conference games, 2 nonconference games, per report

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 5, 2020 - 10:37 am
 
Updated August 5, 2020 - 10:48 am

The Mountain West is expected to finalize a schedule Wednesday of eight conference games and two nonconference games, according to Stadium’s Brett McMurphy.

UNLV was already scheduled to play eight conference games, along with nonconference games against Louisiana Tech and Iowa State.

The Mountain West has not announced an amended schedule amid the coronavirus pandemic, though the league’s presidents were set to meet Wednesday to vote on potential changes. McMurphy said the two nonconference games would allow Air Force to play its rivalries against Army and Navy.

The game at Iowa State could be in danger because the Big 12 is restricting schools to one nonconference game and Iowa State already has two other opponents on its schedule.

The Pac-12, Big Ten and SEC have canceled the entirety of their nonconference schedules, and Connecticut on Wednesday became the first FBS program to cancel its season altogether. UNLV coach Marcus Arroyo said last week that he had “stopped pretending” to know if the Rebels could play a full season this fall.

“The opportunity is going to present itself at some point,” he said. “We’ve got to be ready to roll.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.

