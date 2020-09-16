Mountain West working on return-to-play plan for football

The conference issued a statement Wednesday that it has created several groups exploring a plan for football and other sports to return as early as this fall.

Mountain West commissioner Craig Thompson speaks during conference football media days at Green Valley Ranch Resort in Henderson Tuesday, July 23, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The Mountain West is attempting to follow the Big Ten Conference in a return to play in football and other fall sports “at the earliest possible opportunity,” commissioner Craig Thompson said in a statement Wednesday.

The statement said “multiple subgroups” are trying to craft a solution, following the lead of the Big Ten, which announced Wednesday that it would begin its football season on the weekend of Oct. 23.

“This includes finalizing a plan for frequent, rapid response testing and continuing to monitor the status of public health directives in our MW states and communities,” Thompson said.

The league on Aug. 10 announced the postponement of fall sports, citing concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. The league that day also announced that it hoped to play its fall sports in the spring.

UNLV athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois said via text message Wednesday that “we are in continual discussions, with all options being explored.”

One person with knowledge of the conversations among Mountain West athletic directors said “there is going to be a push from (Mountain West) schools to play a late (fall schedule).

“I think most likely we play in the spring,” the person said, explaining that the schools that want to play in the fall probably don’t have the influence to make it happen.

It’s worth noting that state and local health officials in California and New Mexico have not approved contact practices, thereby standing in the way of a possible return. Schools in those states account for four of the 12 programs in the Mountain West.

“I would expect a lot to change in the next 48 to 72 hours,” the person said.

