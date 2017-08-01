MW football coaches hate new practice rules

The NCAA eliminated two-a-day practices and added five days to training camp. Those ideas didn’t over well among Mountain West coaches.

San Diego State head coach Rocky Long celebrates after defeating Houston in the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. San Diego State won 34-10. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

“I’ll probably get in trouble for this,” San Diego State coach Rocky Long began, and the reporters assembled in front of him made sure to listen even closer.

He went on blast the new NCAA recruiting and practice rules, and it’s the latter that most greatly impacts this month as the Aztecs and other teams prepare for the upcoming football season.

The NCAA has eliminated two-a-days while allowing schools an extra five practice days to make up the difference.

“We had a total of three days of two-a-days (last year) and because of the ways the rules work, one practice (each day) was in helmets,” Long said. “You can’t wear any pads in one of the two-a-days practices. So, basically, we were already at the point where nobody was having a two-a-days. We were already there, and I have confidence in 99 percent of the college coaches they’re not going to beat their kids up because all those kids have to play on Saturday.

“Coaches, we’re not real smart, but we’re not complete dummies. So they make all those rules for the non-Power Five guys. It’s going to cost a lot more money. If you go for an extra week of practice, that means you bring (players) in, you pay for their dorms, you feed them for a whole extra week. That’s a couple of hundred grand. Power Five guys, they’ve got millions, they’ve got billions. It doesn’t bother them.”

Long has good company among his coaching brethren, the NCAA’s new practice rules less popular among his colleagues than pay parking garages on the Strip.

“I think it’s another thing that the NCAA makes an uninformed decision,” Rebels coach Tony Sanchez said. “So they decide to eliminate two-a-days for the protection of kids, right? Well, we did four two-a-days last year, pretty much like anybody else.

“So what do they do? They give us an extra week of football. You’re going an extra week with shoulder pads and helmets and banging. So they added an extra week of wear and tear to the kids’ bodies.”

Adjusting to the rules

Coaches are adjusting to the new practice landscape. New Mexico coach Bob Davie opened camp last Thursday, but decided to give his team a bye from Aug. 16 to Aug. 20. The idea also was to work around the school’s summer and fall academic calendars so that players could get true time off.

“I’ve never done it before, but these kids didn’t get a chance to go home,” Davie said. “We’re starting the first day that compliance has told us we can start. We’re going to go hard until the 16th of August. I’m going to give those kids a chunk of where there’s no school and there’s no football, and that’s what I have to do.

“I’d rather say, ‘Let’s get our heavy work done, and I’m going to shut it down.’ Then we come back, and we’re ready to go.”

Boise State coach Bryan Harsin also looked at the calendar and determined his team wouldn’t hit the practice field until August, though they take won’t nearly a week off during camp, either.

He had some flexibility since the Broncos open Sept. 2 rather than a week earlier like a handful of teams. Three Mountain West schools play their first game on Aug. 26.

“If we played the early week, we would start early,” Harsin said. “We’re not going to play the early week. We’re going to fight like hell not to do that. But if you’re getting into July and you’re starting football, for your coaches, I think it’s crazy. It’s important to me that our coaches have a quality of life, too. Otherwise, you’re not going to have coaches. They’re going to go coach in the NFL. They’re going to get the heck out because you give them five weekends off a year to be with their families. That’s crazy.”

Coaches said the intent of the new rules wasn’t the issue.

It was what they believed was a lack of understanding by the NCAA of the situation on the ground.

“I think we all realized a long time ago you can’t go 2½ hours twice a day for two weeks and tackle every day,” Sanchez said. “Those days are long gone. But I don’t know how much they talked to coaches about that before they made the decision.”

