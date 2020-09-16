95°F
UNLV Football

MW working on return-to-play plan for football, other sports

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 16, 2020 - 10:51 am
 

The Mountain West is attempting to follow the Big Ten Conference in a return to play in football and other fall sports “at the earliest possible opportunity,” the league said in a statement Wednesday.

The statement said “multiple subgroups” are trying to craft a solution, following the lead of the Big Ten, which announced Wednesday that it would begin its football season on the weekend of Oct. 23.

“This includes finalizing a plan for frequent, rapid response testing and continuing to monitor the status of public health directives in our MW states and communities,” the conference said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

