MW working on return-to-play plan for football, other sports

The Mountain West issued a statement Wednesday that it has created several groups exploring a plan for football and other sports to return to action.

Mountain West commissioner Craig Thompson speaks during conference football media days at Green Valley Ranch Resort in Henderson Tuesday, July 23, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The Mountain West is attempting to follow the Big Ten Conference in a return to play in football and other fall sports “at the earliest possible opportunity,” the league said in a statement Wednesday.

The statement said “multiple subgroups” are trying to craft a solution, following the lead of the Big Ten, which announced Wednesday that it would begin its football season on the weekend of Oct. 23.

The Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors (COP/C) adopted significant medical protocols and has voted unanimously to resume the football season starting the weekend of October 23-24, 2020: https://t.co/b5yHShGb1D — Big Ten Conference (@bigten) September 16, 2020

“This includes finalizing a plan for frequent, rapid response testing and continuing to monitor the status of public health directives in our MW states and communities,” the conference said.

