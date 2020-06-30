Mychal Victor commits to UNLV’s 2021 class

Ventura College sophomore defensive back Mychal Victor announced his commitment to UNLV on Tuesday, giving the Rebels six recruits in their 2021 class.

Ventura College sophomore defensive back Mychal Victor announced his commitment to UNLV on Tuesday via Twitter.

Victor’s commitment is non-binding and won’t be official until he signs a national letter of intent. Football players can sign national letters of intent beginning Dec. 16.

The 6-foot-3-inch Victor graduated in 2018 from Pomona, California, where he played wide receiver and defensive back — posting 398 receiving yards, 37 tackles and three interceptions as a senior in 2017.

He recorded seven tackles in six games for Ventura as a freshman in 2019 and will have one more year of junior college before joining UNLV in 2021 as the sixth member of the recruiting class.

