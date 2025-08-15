Names to know: Here are the best players UNLV will face this season

UNLV’s football team will face a number of talented opposing players this year, including one of the offseason’s most high-profile transfers.

Former Rebel takes charge of linebackers at age 24: ‘It’s a blessing’

UNLV football gearing up for season opener: ‘This is a huge week for us’

‘Jet’ ready to take off at UNLV, become Mountain West’s top running back

Nevada quarterback Brendon Lewis (2) tries to spin away from Boise State defensive end Jayden Virgin-Morgan (5) in front of Nevada tight end Oliver Stuart (87) in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in Boise, Idaho. Boise State won 28-21. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)

Hawaii wide receiver Pofele Ashlock (5) catches the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against UNLV, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in Honolulu, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Mengshin Lin)

Hawaii wide receiver Pofele Ashlock (86) runs into the end zone for a touchdown against Air Force during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

Boise State quarterback Maddux Madsen, center, looks to pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Lydia Ely)

Boise State quarterback Maddux Madsen (4) looks down field against Utah State in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Boise, Idaho. . (AP Photo/Steve Conner)

Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava prepares to throw to a receiver during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi State, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Here is a look at some of the top opposing players UNLV football will face this season:

Hunter Watson, QB, Sam Houston: The senior is more of a threat with his legs than his arm and had 647 rushing yards last season. He won a national championship in 2023 at Iowa Western Community College.

Nico Iamaleava, QB, UCLA: The talented transfer from Tennessee will arguably be the best quarterback UNLV faces this year.

Nasir Washington, DT, Miami (Ohio): The Redhawks lost four players up front this offseason and will rely on the senior to help bolster their defensive line.

Jack Walsh, OL, Wyoming: The Cowboys are tough up front and Walsh, listed at 6-foot-3, 315 pounds, is a preseason All-Mountain West selection.

Luke Freer, P, Air Force: The senior was an All-Mountain West second team selection last year and should help the Falcons’ special teams remain solid.

Maddux Madsen, QB, Boise State: The junior is the Mountain West’s preseason offensive player of the year.

Marco Notarainni, LB, Boise State: The senior is a returning All-Mountain West first team selection and sets the standard at his position in the conference.

Jayden Virgin-Morgan, DL, Boise State: The junior was another All-Mountain West first team selection last year and leads the league’s best defensive front.

Scottre Humphrey, RB, New Mexico: The junior had 1,386 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns on 199 carries last season at Montana State.

Abraham Williams, KR, New Mexico: The senior gives the Lobos a legitimate special teams threat.

Ike Larsen, S, Utah State: The senior is a terrific tackler and should be a bright spot for an Aggies team expected to struggle.

Pofele Ashlock and Nick Cenacle, WRs, Hawaii: This tandem should give former Bishop Gorman quarterback Micah Alejado plenty of help in the passing game.

Marcus Bellon, PR, UNR: The senior is capable of springing some big plays and was a preseason All-Mountain West selection.

Contact Ed Graney at egraney@reviewjournal.com. Follow @edgraney on X.