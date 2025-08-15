Names to know: Here are the best players UNLV will face this season
UNLV’s football team will face a number of talented opposing players this year, including one of the offseason’s most high-profile transfers.
Here is a look at some of the top opposing players UNLV football will face this season:
Hunter Watson, QB, Sam Houston: The senior is more of a threat with his legs than his arm and had 647 rushing yards last season. He won a national championship in 2023 at Iowa Western Community College.
Nico Iamaleava, QB, UCLA: The talented transfer from Tennessee will arguably be the best quarterback UNLV faces this year.
Nasir Washington, DT, Miami (Ohio): The Redhawks lost four players up front this offseason and will rely on the senior to help bolster their defensive line.
Jack Walsh, OL, Wyoming: The Cowboys are tough up front and Walsh, listed at 6-foot-3, 315 pounds, is a preseason All-Mountain West selection.
Luke Freer, P, Air Force: The senior was an All-Mountain West second team selection last year and should help the Falcons’ special teams remain solid.
Maddux Madsen, QB, Boise State: The junior is the Mountain West’s preseason offensive player of the year.
Marco Notarainni, LB, Boise State: The senior is a returning All-Mountain West first team selection and sets the standard at his position in the conference.
Jayden Virgin-Morgan, DL, Boise State: The junior was another All-Mountain West first team selection last year and leads the league’s best defensive front.
Scottre Humphrey, RB, New Mexico: The junior had 1,386 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns on 199 carries last season at Montana State.
Abraham Williams, KR, New Mexico: The senior gives the Lobos a legitimate special teams threat.
Ike Larsen, S, Utah State: The senior is a terrific tackler and should be a bright spot for an Aggies team expected to struggle.
Pofele Ashlock and Nick Cenacle, WRs, Hawaii: This tandem should give former Bishop Gorman quarterback Micah Alejado plenty of help in the passing game.
Marcus Bellon, PR, UNR: The senior is capable of springing some big plays and was a preseason All-Mountain West selection.
