UNLV Football

NCAA rules UNLV transfer Randal Grimes immediately eligible

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 1, 2019 - 2:55 pm
 
Updated July 1, 2019 - 3:24 pm

Southern California transfer and Desert Pines High School graduate Randal Grimes will be able to play this football season for UNLV.

The NCAA approved the wide receiver’s waiver Monday for immediate eligibility. Grimes has three seasons to play for the Rebels.

“It’s always great to get an elite athlete to come home like Randal Grimes,” UNLV coach Tony Sanchez said. “Now he’ll be able to have an immediate impact on UNLV football. We’re excited about that.”

Grimes tweeted his happiness over the NCAA’s decision.

“God is Great!!” he said. “Imma see y’all on the field this season!!”

Grimes announced May 23 that he was transferring from USC. He played in three games last season but didn’t have any catches.

At 6 feet, 4 inches and 205 pounds, Grimes gives the Rebels a physical presence.

“Him having three more years of eligibility makes us a lot deeper for a long time,” Sanchez said. “He’s got a lot of length. He definitely will be a big threat, especially in the red zone.”

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

