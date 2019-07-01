NCAA rules UNLV transfer Randal Grimes immediately eligible

Wide receiver Randal Grimes, who transferred from Southern California to UNLV, was ruled eligible to play for the Rebels this season.

PALO ALTO, CA - SEPTEMBER 08: USC (87) Randal Grimes (WR) walks out of the tunnel before a college football game between the Stanford Cardinal and the USC Trojans on September 8, 2018, at Stanford Stadium in Palo Alto, CA. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire) (Icon Sportswire via AP Images)

Senior Randal Grimes signs to play college football for University of Southern California at Desert Pines High School, Las Vegas, February. 1, 2017. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

Southern California transfer and Desert Pines High School graduate Randal Grimes will be able to play this football season for UNLV.

The NCAA approved the wide receiver’s waiver Monday for immediate eligibility. Grimes has three seasons to play for the Rebels.

“It’s always great to get an elite athlete to come home like Randal Grimes,” UNLV coach Tony Sanchez said. “Now he’ll be able to have an immediate impact on UNLV football. We’re excited about that.”

Grimes tweeted his happiness over the NCAA’s decision.

“God is Great!!” he said. “Imma see y’all on the field this season!!”

Grimes announced May 23 that he was transferring from USC. He played in three games last season but didn’t have any catches.

At 6 feet, 4 inches and 205 pounds, Grimes gives the Rebels a physical presence.

“Him having three more years of eligibility makes us a lot deeper for a long time,” Sanchez said. “He’s got a lot of length. He definitely will be a big threat, especially in the red zone.”

