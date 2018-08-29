Nevada Preps football rankings — Week 3

Class 4A
|School
|Record
|Previous
|1. Bishop Gorman
|0-1
|1
|2. Liberty
|1-0
|2
|3. Arbor View
|2-0
|3
|4. Desert Pines
|1-0
|5
|5. Faith Lutheran
|0-1
|4
|6. Foothill
|1-0
|t7
|7. Green Valley
|2-0
|t7
|8. Legacy
|1-1
|6
|9. Canyon Springs
|0-0
|9
|10. Centennial
|1-1
|10
Class 3A
|School
|Record
|Previous
|1. Virgin Valley
|2-0
|1
|2. Moapa Valley
|1-1
|2
|3. Cheyenne
|2-0
|4
|4. Del Sol
|1-1
|—
|5. Democracy Prep
|1-1
|5
