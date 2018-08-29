UNLV Football

Nevada Preps football rankings — Week 3

Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 29, 2018 - 1:20 pm
 

Class 4A

School Record Previous
1. Bishop Gorman 0-1 1
2. Liberty 1-0 2
3. Arbor View 2-0 3
4. Desert Pines 1-0 5
5. Faith Lutheran 0-1 4
6. Foothill 1-0 t7
7. Green Valley 2-0 t7
8. Legacy 1-1 6
9. Canyon Springs 0-0 9
10. Centennial 1-1 10

Class 3A

School Record Previous
1. Virgin Valley 2-0 1
2. Moapa Valley 1-1 2
3. Cheyenne 2-0 4
4. Del Sol 1-1
5. Democracy Prep 1-1 5

More preps: Follow all of our Nevada Preps coverage online at nevadapreps.com and @NevadaPreps on Twitter.

