New QB shines as UNLV surges to halftime lead over Big 12 foe

Senior transfer Matthew Sluka emerged from a quarterback competition as the starter, and the decision is paying off for UNLV with a strong first half in Houston.

UNLV quarterback Matthew Sluka (3) eyes a receiver during football practice at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, in Henderson.

HOUSTON —UNLV has opened a 14-0 halftime lead over the Houston Cougars in Saturday’s season opener at TDECU Stadium.

It has been largely a one-sided affair as the Rebels have outgained their Big 12 counterparts 242-71 over the first 30 minutes.

Holy Cross transfer Matthew Sluka started the game at quarterback for UNLV and has thrown for 71 yards and two touchdowns while adding 50 rushing yards on eight attempts.

Sluka had been locked in a quarterback competition with sixth-year Campbell transfer Hajj-Malik Williams and returning senior Cameron Friel throughout fall camp. All three were listed as starters on the team’s official depth chart.

While Sluka was the last of the three into the program this summer and had some catching up to do with the playbook, he quickly opened eyes with the playmaking ability that has been on display in the first 30 minutes.

Both of Sluka’s touchdown passes have gone to Jacob De Jesus, who has three catches for 42 yards. Freshman Caden Chittenden, a Faith Lutheran alum, had his lone field goal attempt blocked with 1:47 remaining in the half.

