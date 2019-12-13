61°F
UNLV Football

New UNLV coach Marcus Arroyo’s contract among MW’s richest

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 13, 2019 - 11:07 am
 
Updated December 13, 2019 - 1:18 pm

Marcus Arroyo was formally introduced Friday morning at the Fertitta Football Complex as UNLV’s new football coach, and he received a contract that as of now ties for the third highest in the Mountain West.

Arroyo, 39, agreed to a five-year deal worth $7.7 million, beginning at $1.5 million next year and rising to $1.6 million by the end of the term.

Wyoming’s Craig Bohl makes $2.14 million, according to USA Today’s figures, and he is followed by Boise State’s Bryan Harsin at $1.75 million. Colorado State’s Mike Bobo ($1.8 million) and Fresno State’s Jeff Tedford ($1.62 million) are no longer at those schools. New Colorado State coach Steve Addazio will make $1.5 million next year, according to the Fort Collins Coloradoan.

Previous UNLV coach Tony Sanchez made $600,000 this season.

Arroyo, Oregon’s offensive coordinator the past three seasons, said he wasn’t driven by the money, but was enthused by what he saw as UNLV’s potential.

“I’m so fired up,” Arroyo said. “I’ve been preparing for this job my whole life. The fact that I get to do it here at UNLV at this unique time in this community is amazing.”

