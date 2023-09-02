73°F
UNLV Football

New UNLV coach ready to start earning city’s support with opener

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 1, 2023 - 6:24 pm
 
UNLV football coach Barry Odom talks to the news media at the Fertitta Football Complex Monday, ...
UNLV football coach Barry Odom talks to the news media at the Fertitta Football Complex Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

UNLV football coach Barry Odom knows there’s some work to be done to convince Las Vegas to show up for Rebels football games.

He understands it is his responsibility to create a team that can capture the city’s support.

The Rebels embark on their 56th season Saturday. They’ve been to just four bowl games in their existence, most recently appearing in the Heart of Dallas Bowl following the 2013 season.

Odom is ready for his first chance to convince the city his program is worth investing in. The Rebels host Bryant at 1 p.m. at Allegiant Stadium.

“We need college football to be important in this city,” he said, “and I feel that responsibility.”

“At 1 o’clock we get to tee it up and go play,” Odom added. “Excited to be at home for our first game and get into the routine and the flow of what our games look like.”

UNLV and Odom don’t want a repeat of last season. The Rebels finished the 2022 season 5-7, missing out on bowl eligibility after suffering a six-game losing streak during the second half of the campaign.

However, UNLV started the season 4-1, due in part to the play of quarterback Doug Brumfield, who returns for his junior year despite the coaching changes of the offseason.

Odom said Brumfield has taken enough reps in training camp to be comfortable in new offensive coordinator Brennan Marion’s scheme.

“There’s going to be time to take shots down the field,” Odom said. “There’s going to be times for him to tuck the ball and run. Just protecting the ball is so important, especially in early games. The turnover margin needs to be in our favor, and a lot of that will be on how the quarterback plays.”

Bryant, a Football Championship Subdivision school, is a manageable opponent for Odom’s first game. The Bulldogs went 4-7 last season, and were 2-3 in the Big South-OVC — a football-only alliance of the Big South and the Ohio Valley Conference. Bryant is a private university in Smithfield, Rhode Island.

Odom said the Rebels are simply preparing as if they were playing a nameless, faceless school, the same way he expects them to approach any opponent.

“I want a team that is disciplined, that plays extremely hard,” he said. “They care about each other and play with great enthusiasm for each other, celebrate the success of our team in all three phases, and for 60 minutes, lay it all out there. Play as hard as you can play, almost with blinders on. Just be in the moment. Get in the flow of the game. Enjoy playing the game. They work so hard to get this one guaranteed opportunity.

“Let’s have some fun with it.”

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on X.

1
Flood warning extended to 9:30; Mount Charleston threatened — PHOTOS, VIDEO
Flood warning extended to 9:30; Mount Charleston threatened — PHOTOS, VIDEO
2
Raiders-Broncos season opener could be blacked out for some local viewers
Raiders-Broncos season opener could be blacked out for some local viewers
3
More than 300K to say goodbye to summer vacation in Las Vegas
More than 300K to say goodbye to summer vacation in Las Vegas
4
XFL team on the move after first season in Las Vegas
XFL team on the move after first season in Las Vegas
5
1st-ever NFL slot machines hit casino floors
1st-ever NFL slot machines hit casino floors
Nebraska football head coach Matt Rhule speaks during a news conference, Saturday, Aug. 12, 202 ...
College football betting trends — Week 1
By Bruce Marshall Special to the / RJ

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is an analyst at VegasInsider.com. He provides the Review-Journal with college football tech notes and trends.

Barry Odom excited to make debut as UNLV football coach
Barry Odom excited to make debut as UNLV football coach
Graney: UNLV football looking up with new coach, returning QB
Graney: UNLV football looking up with new coach, returning QB
‘There’s a buzz’: Local football talent buying UNLV’s recruiting pitch
‘There’s a buzz’: Local football talent buying UNLV’s recruiting pitch
Who’s starting: Breaking down Barry Odom’s first UNLV depth chart
Who’s starting: Breaking down Barry Odom’s first UNLV depth chart
Gordon: New UNLV linebacker is all football, all the time
Gordon: New UNLV linebacker is all football, all the time
UNLV punter’s bond with Raiders All-Pro paying dividends
UNLV punter’s bond with Raiders All-Pro paying dividends