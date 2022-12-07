New UNLV coach says he plans to win and win immediately

UNLV conducted its official introductory news conference Wednesay for Barry Odom, the 13th football coach in program history.

UNLV introduced Barry Odom, the 13th football coach in program history, Wednesday morning at the Richard Tam Alumni Hall. (Las Vegas Review-Journal via YouTube)

Barry Odom is introduced as the new Rebels football coach Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, in Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

In this Oct. 5, 2019, file photo, Missouri head coach Barry Odom argues a call during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game against Troy in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

Barry Odom dons a UNLV cap as he is introduced as the new Rebels football coach Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Sam Gordon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV officially welcomed new coach Barry Odom Wednesday, hosting his introductory press conference at the Richard Tam Alumni Center. The former Missouri coach and Arkansas defensive coordinator spoke about his goals for the team, why the Rebels job attracted him and the program he hopes to build.

“You’re going to hear me talk a lot about family and culture,” Odom said. “And about habits and about details, and about hard-working people, toughness and discipline and about all the things our brand is going to be.”

Odom said he was drawn to the job for several reasons. The former Missouri coach said he already had a relationship with UNLV Athletic Director Erick Harper and was impressed with the facilities, including the Fertitta Football Center at Rebel Park, and excited about the chance to come work and recruit in Las Vegas.

The Rebels’ new coach also believes this isn’t a rebuilding job. He insisted the current players are crucially important to his plans for the team and thinks the roster has the potential to reach immediate success.

“My goal is to take this team, go win and win immediately,” Odom said.

Odom, the 13th coach in UNLV history, replaces former Rebels coach Marcus Arroyo, who was fired after posting a 5-7 record in his third season with the program.

Arroyo finished with a 7-23 record during his three seasons with UNLV. Odom recorded a 25-25 record during four seasons leading Missouri, but only had one losing season and took the Tigers to two bowl games.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.