New UNLV defensive coordinator tries to reverse years of struggles

Mike Bradeson was the last UNLV defensive coordinator to oversee consistently good defenses. New coordinator Tim Skipper is trying to revive the Rebels’ defense.

Sports-- UNLV football assistant coach Mike Bradeson at practice on Aug. 3, 2003. RJ photo by Craig L. Moran Slugged; mike_bradeson080303

With the number of blown tackles and coverages over the years, it’s easy to forget that UNLV used to regularly put a playmaking, aggressive defense on the football field.

From 2000 to 2004, when Mike Bradeson was the defensive coordinator, the Rebels gave up averages of less than 25 points per game three times. No defensive coordinator has hit that mark since then, and that recent tortured history is what first-year DC Tim Skipper faces.

Skipper’s job isn’t just about putting the best players on the field and calling the right plays. He is coaching this team mentally as well as physically.

“Winning to me is all about a mindset,” he said. “If you think like a winner, you’re going to end up being a winner. Even if a negative play happens, still find the positive in the play, reinforcing that along with how to correct the negative part of it. And then always thinking you’re going to win.

“Any time you think you’re going to win, it’s always that winning atmosphere, that winning attitude, and then the wins start coming.”

Skipper, most recently the linebackers coach at Florida, takes over a UNLV defense that has given up more than 30 points and 400 yards per game every season for a decade. The Rebels, who open Sept. 1 at Southern California, allowed averages of 31.8 points and 458.7 yards last season.

“Unfortunately, these kids live in a day and age where everybody’s in their face about it, and they read about it all the time,” coach Tony Sanchez said. “So there’s no reprieve from it. It’s a little unfair to those guys, but it’s the world we live in. We don’t want that to become part of their psyche, so I think one of the biggest challenges for these guys is instilling confidence in them.”

Bradeson, who now handles community relations at UNR, credited the players for the success during his time at UNLV, but the staff had to identify, recruit and ultimately convince those top athletes to sign.

Four defensive players went in the 2002 NFL draft, including defensive end Anton Palepoi in the second round to the Seattle Seahawks. In 2005, linebackers Adam Seward and Ryan Claridge were selected in the fifth round.

Cornerback Kevin Thomas was the Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year in 2001, and safety Jamaal Brimmer won it the following two years. UNLV has had one such honoree since then, linebacker Beau Bell in 2007.

UNLV also operated an aggressive defense that forced opposing offenses into mistakes. Brimmer led the conference with 17 tackles for loss in 2002, and his 5½ sacks from the safety position were tops on the team.

“(Coach) John Robinson, somewhere in there, year two or three, changed a little bit of the way we were,” Bradeson said. “He made us attack in early downs, much more aggressive, blitzingwise.”

Bradeson said the staff also was patient in letting players learn from their mistakes and continuing to grow as they started for two, three or even four years.

And there was depth. Even with Palepoi in the lineup, the Rebels rotated five ends and three tackles.

“We’re a lot better in the second half when these guys are going full speed,” Bradeson said.

That’s the kind of depth Sanchez wants to create. His goal is to be a true two-deep team across the board, but he knows it takes time.

Perhaps Skipper will serve as a long-term solution for an assistant’s position that has undergone a series of changes.

Mike Sanford added a co-coordinator for his third season, then made a complete change for his fourth. Bobby Hauck employed three coordinators in five seasons. And now Sanchez is on his second one.

Skipper will oversee a defense that is more athletic and experienced. What that means as far as how the season will play out is anyone’s guess, but there is a buzz among the players.

“Every day with (Skipper), I’m more and more excited,” senior defensive tackle Salanoa-Alo Wily said. “I love his mindset. I love his attitude toward everything. He likes to play aggressive and have fun at the same time.

“It’s the most exciting fall camp I’ve had since I’ve been here.”

