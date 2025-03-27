New UNLV football coach ‘having fun’ as spring practice gets underway

New UNLV coach Dan Mullen conducted his first spring football practice Thursday and loved being around his players.

UNLV quarterback Anthony Colandrea (10) prepares to throw the ball as quarterback Gael Ochoa (14) looks on during team practice, on Thursday, March 27, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

UNLV tight end Var'Keyes Gumms (33) goes through drills during team practice, on Thursday, March 27, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

UNLV football head coach Dan Mullen whistles to signal the start of team practice, on Thursday, March 27, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

UNLV quarterback Anthony Colandrea (10) and wide receiver DeAngelo Irvin Jr. react as they prepare to take the field for team practice, on Thursday, March 27, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

UNLV football head coach Dan Mullen and his players take the field during team practice, on Thursday, March 27, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

UNLV football head coach Dan Mullen whistles to signal the start of team practice, on Thursday, March 27, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

UNLV football head coach Dan Mullen leads his team as they take the field during team practice, on Thursday, March 27, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

It was the same feeling for Dan Mullen as it was for his UNLV football players Thursday morning.

Sort of starting over. A freshness to it all.

The Rebels opened spring practice as a program that has suddenly gotten used to winning, with Mullen and his players doing everything possible to reach a standard he has set. It’s a high one. Very high.

UNLV finished last year ranked 23rd nationally after earning a second straight bowl appearance for the first time in school history. Coach Barry Odom then departed for Purdue and Mullen was hired in December to replace him.

Mullen, 52, had spent the previous three years as a studio analyst and color commentator for ESPN.

“I’m having fun,” he said following the workout. “There are a lot of things you miss — being around the guys, coaching, watching guys grow and develop. You miss it and remember how much you love it when you get back. I enjoy being out here with the guys and coaching them up.”

The quarterbacks

Many eyes, as you would expect, gravitated toward the quarterbacks on the initial day of drills. At transfers Alex Orji (Michigan) and Anthony Colandrea (Virginia) and returning senior Cam Friel.

Mullen, who coached names like Tim Tebow and Dak Prescott at Florida and Mississippi State, respectively, likes the veteran leadership within the quarterback room. There are guys who have played in some big-time college environments.

“They’re comfortable being in this position,” Mullen said. “Obviously, they’re learning the offense and how we utilize the offense with their specific skill sets. But you see their confidence running the huddle and team. They’ve been there before.

“The thing I always look for in quarterbacks are the intangibles. Mental and physical toughness. We’re throwing everything at them right now. We’re learning everything and they’re growing and developing. As we move forward, we’ll tailor things around specific skill sets for each guy.”

One noticeable thing was Orji’s size. Listed at 6-foot-3, 235 pounds, he’s a chiseled junior.

Mullen said not only does Orji have a cannon for an arm, but he’s a dangerous runner. Mullen said there will come a time when Orji gets one-on-one in the secondary and the defensive player is going to have to make “a business decision.”

One of the reasons Orji came to UNLV was to develop as a pocket passer. To learn how to get through all his progressions and keep his balance and be accurate with his throws.

Mullen also talked about culture a lot. About guys pushing one another and veterans helping raise the level of play across both lines of scrimmage. About leadership coming from within.

“We’re going to set the standard high and they’re going to hold each other accountable to reach and live up to that standard on a daily basis,” Mullen said. “That’s everybody. We have young guys who were on this team last year who expect to win championships. We have older guys who were brought in here to win.”

Hop in step

He bounced from position group to position group, taking notes and doing a lot of observing. It was a practice that ran some two hours and 15 minutes, ending at the exact time it was scheduled to.

“The hardest thing about being a head coach is you don’t have one group, guys you’re around all the time,” Mullen said. “You walk into different rooms and they’re so tight knit and I’m like, ‘Hey, I’m part of the team, too.’ I just want to see everyone work and encourage all the different guys at different positions.

“You saw the energy our guys practice with. I want guys who love football. (Spring) is all about player development. At the end, we don’t play anybody. We’re 0-0. It will be a long time until we have a game. We’re not worried about if we’re ready to play. We’re worried about getting better every single day, making sure we as a team take huge steps in our growth.”

He had a hop in his own step Thursday.

A big smile, too.

He’s back.

A freshness to it all.

Contact Ed Graney at egraney@reviewjournal.com. Follow @edgraney on X.