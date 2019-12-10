New video of UNLV-UNR brawl shows fans throwing objects from stands

New video of the UNLV-UNR football brawl at Mackay Stadium shows UNLV players and UNR fans yelling at each other as snowballs and objects fly from the seats.

Mackay Stadium video of the UNLV-UNR post-game brawl on Nov. 30 showed both teams come together by the south end zone bleachers, but were separated by coaches, police and other security while Rebels tight end Noah Bean lay in a snow bank.

Some fans slapped at UNLV defensive tackle Kolo Uasike’s helmet as he went to check on Bean, who eventually was helped to his feet after players from both teams began to head to their locker rooms.

The video, which was provided to the Review-Journal on Tuesday after a public-records request, showed UNLV players and UNR fans yelling at each other as snowballs and objects flew from the seats. Players and fans also exchanged obscene gestures.

UNLV won the game 33-30 when quarterback Kenyon Oblad completed a 19-yard touchdown pass in overtime to wide receiver Steve Jenkins, who quickly began to run near UNR’s sideline, apparently taunting the Wolf Pack.

Oblad then appeared to say something to Wolf Pack safety Austin Arnold, who slammed Oblad to the turf. Oblad went to Liberty High School and Arnold to Bishop Gorman.

That sparked a series of fights between the teams, and Bean and UNR nose tackle Hausia Sekona wrestled in a snow bank near the bleachers.

Fans in those bleachers tossed objects onto the field, and a plastic soda bottle hit Review-Journal videographer Cassie Soto on her left ear. She was not seriously injured.

A UNR fan ripped the helmet off UNLV offensive lineman Jackson Reynolds in a video that was not part of this record request, and Rebels tight end Giovanni Fauolo Sr. appeared to swing his helmet at Wolf Pack fans in other videos.

The Mountain West has not issued any penalties.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson