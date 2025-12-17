Ohio fires coach less than a week before playing UNLV in Frisco Bowl

Brian Smith was fired as Ohio’s football coach with cause Wednesday. The Bobcats will play UNLV on Tuesday in the Frisco Bowl in Frisco, Texas.

Ohio football coach Brian Smith watches during a game against Rutgers, Aug. 28, 2025, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File)

Brian Smith won’t be coaching Ohio when it meets UNLV on Tuesday in the Frisco Bowl in Frisco, Texas.

Smith, 45, was fired with cause Wednesday by the university for “engaging in serious professional misconduct and participating in activities that reflect unfavorably on the university.”

No details were provided on the misconduct.

Smith was in his first season as Ohio’s coach.

Defensive coordinator John Hauser was named interim coach when Smith was placed on indefinite leave Dec. 1. Hauser will coach the Bobcats (8-4) against the Rebels (10-3).

Smith’s attorney, Rex Elliott, said in a statement:

“We vigorously dispute Ohio University’s grounds for the termination for cause of Coach Brian Smith. He is shocked and dismayed by this turn of events, and we plan to fight this wrongful termination to protect his good name.”

Smith was named Ohio’s coach Dec. 18, 2024, after Tim Albin left to become the coach at Charlotte. Smith came to Ohio as running backs coach and passing game coordinator in 2022, then was promoted to associate head coach in 2023 and offensive coordinator in 2024.

Up next

Who: UNLV (10-3) vs. Ohio (8-4)

What: Frisco Bowl

When: 6 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Ford Center at The Star, Frisco, Texas

TV: ESPN

Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 1009.9 FM)

Line: UNLV -6½; total 65