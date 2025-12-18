67°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
UNLV Football

Ohio U. firing of coach involved relationship with student: Report

FILE - Ohio's head coach Brian Smith watches during an NCAA football game against Rutgers, ...
FILE - Ohio's head coach Brian Smith watches during an NCAA football game against Rutgers, Aug. 28, 2025, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File)
More Stories
Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson (15) runs the ball against Oklahoma during the first half of an ...
Las Vegas Review-Journal College Bowl Challenge picks
Ohio football coach Brian Smith watches during a game against Rutgers, Aug. 28, 2025, in Piscat ...
Ohio fires coach less than a week before playing UNLV in Frisco Bowl
Anthony Colandrea will stay at UNLV, rebuffs transfer portal
UNLV head coach Dan Mullen runs out with his team before the first half of the Ninth Island Sho ...
Is Dan Mullen the next UNLV coach to receive an extension?
By Bill Bradley Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 18, 2025 - 1:12 pm
 

Football coach Brian Smith, who was fired Wednesday by Ohio University for “serious professional misconduct,” had a romantic relationship he had with an undergraduate student on campus and an allegation that he was intoxicated during a public appearance, according to a New York Times on Thursday.

UNLV faces Ohio on Tuesday in the Frisco Bowl in Frisco, Texas.

The Times report, obtained through a public records request, Ohio U. sent Smith a notice of termination letter on Dec. 12, citing five grounds for firing him for cause and voiding any buyout. Among the violations were “extramarital affairs, including one with an undergraduate student” that was seen by a player’s parent.

Smith’s contract said the school was required to provide him a written notice of allegations and an opportunity to respond before carrying out a for-cause termination.

Rex Elliott, who is Smith’s attorney, said in a statement Dec. 16 that: “We vigorously dispute Ohio University’s grounds for the termination for cause of Coach Brian Smith.

Elliott said Smith and his wife were separated and he was not involved in an extramarital affair. Smith said the university had no policy against dating a student, especially one that was not a subordinate.

The 45-year old Smith was named the head coach on Dec. 18, 2024, after Tim Albin left to become the coach at Charlotte. Smith came to Ohio as running backs coach and passing game coordinator in 2022, then was promoted to associate head coach in 2023 and offensive coordinator in 2024.

The Bobcats went 9-4 under Smith, including a win in last year’s Cure Bowl over Jacksonville State and a 17-10 victory over West Virginia this season.

Defensive coordinator John Hauser will serve as interim coach for the Frisco Bowl on Dec. 23 against UNLV. The search for a permanent coach is underway.

Associated Press contributed to this report

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES