Ohio U. firing of coach involved relationship with student: Report

The report, obtained through a public records request, Ohio U. sent Smith a notice of termination letter, citing five grounds for firing him for cause and voiding any buyout.

Football coach Brian Smith, who was fired Wednesday by Ohio University for “serious professional misconduct,” had a romantic relationship he had with an undergraduate student on campus and an allegation that he was intoxicated during a public appearance, according to a New York Times on Thursday.

UNLV faces Ohio on Tuesday in the Frisco Bowl in Frisco, Texas.

The Times report, obtained through a public records request, Ohio U. sent Smith a notice of termination letter on Dec. 12, citing five grounds for firing him for cause and voiding any buyout. Among the violations were “extramarital affairs, including one with an undergraduate student” that was seen by a player’s parent.

Smith’s contract said the school was required to provide him a written notice of allegations and an opportunity to respond before carrying out a for-cause termination.

Rex Elliott, who is Smith’s attorney, said in a statement Dec. 16 that: “We vigorously dispute Ohio University’s grounds for the termination for cause of Coach Brian Smith.

Elliott said Smith and his wife were separated and he was not involved in an extramarital affair. Smith said the university had no policy against dating a student, especially one that was not a subordinate.

The 45-year old Smith was named the head coach on Dec. 18, 2024, after Tim Albin left to become the coach at Charlotte. Smith came to Ohio as running backs coach and passing game coordinator in 2022, then was promoted to associate head coach in 2023 and offensive coordinator in 2024.

The Bobcats went 9-4 under Smith, including a win in last year’s Cure Bowl over Jacksonville State and a 17-10 victory over West Virginia this season.

Defensive coordinator John Hauser will serve as interim coach for the Frisco Bowl on Dec. 23 against UNLV. The search for a permanent coach is underway.

