‘Our job is to win’: UNLV bowl-eligible for 1st time since 2013 — PHOTOS

UNLV’s Jose Pizano drilled a 28-yard field goal as time expired to give the Rebels a win over Colorado State to become bowl-eligible for the first time since 2013.

UNLV offensive lineman Jalen St. John (74) celebrates after beating Colorado Sate at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV wide receiver Rashawn Jackson (82) celebrates after beating Colorado State and becoming bowl eligible at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV wide receiver Ricky White makes his way down the field with the ball as Colorado State defensive back Jace Bellah (37) holds him back during a game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Colorado State running back Vann Schield (28) tries to drive past a group of UNLV defenders with the ball during a game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Colorado State wide receiver Tory Horton (14) gets taken down with the ball by a pack of UNLV defenders during a game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Colorado State running back Avery Morrow (25) runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown as UNLV defensive back Jaxen Turner (2) fails to keep him back during a game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV defenders try to block a field goal by Colorado State place kicker Jordan Noyes (67) during a game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV defenders try to hold off a Colorado State player during a game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Colorado State running back Vann Schield (28) runs down the field with the ball as UNLV defensive back Cameren Jenkins (13) fails to keep up with him during a game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV head coach Barry Odom leads warm ups prior to a game against Colorado State at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV offensive lineman Jalen St. John (74) celebrates after beating Colorado Sate at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV quarterback Cameron Friel (7) celebrates after beating Colorado State and becoming bowl eligible at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV defensive back Jaxen Turner (2) celebrates with UNLV quarterback Jayden Maiava (1) after beating Colorado State and becoming bowl eligible at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV wide receiver Corey Thompson Jr. (84) celebrates after beating Colorado State and becoming bowl eligible at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV players celebrate after beating Colorado State and becoming bowl eligible at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV wide receiver Corey Thompson Jr. (84) celebrates after beating Colorado State and becoming bowl eligible at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV running back Andrew Wimmer (49) celebrates after beating Colorado State and becoming bowl eligible at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV defensive lineman Waisale Muavesi (44) celebrates after beating Colorado State and becoming bowl eligible at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV running back Donavyn Lester (4) celebrates after beating Colorado State and becoming bowl eligible at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV defensive lineman Naki Fahina (6) celebrates after beating Colorado State and becoming bowl eligible at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV wide receiver Rashawn Jackson (82) celebrates after beating Colorado State and becoming bowl eligible at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV head coach Barry Odom celebrates after beating Colorado State and becoming bowl eligible at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV head coach Barry Odom celebrates after beating Colorado State and becoming bowl eligible at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV head coach Barry Odom celebrates after beating Colorado State and becoming bowl eligible at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV players pose for a photograph after beating Colorado State and becoming bowl eligible at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV wide receiver Jacob De Jesus (21) celebrates nearing the end zoneafter a run with the ball during a game against Colorado State at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV players warm up prior to a game against Colorado State at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Colorado State quarterback Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi (16) throws the ball during a game against UNLV at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV wide receiver Ricky White (11) makes his way past Colorado state defenders during a game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV quarterback Jayden Maiava (1) runs with the ball as he looks to throw it to a teammate during a game against Colorado State at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV wide receiver Jacob De Jesus (21) runs out of bounds with the ball during a game against Colorado State at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV wide receiver Jacob De Jesus (21) runs out of bounds with the ball during a game against Colorado State at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV quarterback Jayden Maiava (1) looks to throw the ball to a teammate during a game against Colorado State at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV quarterback Jayden Maiava (1) looks to throw the ball to a teammate during a game against Colorado State at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV place kicker Jose Pizano (18) gets ready to kick a field goal during a game against Colorado State at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV running back Donavyn Lester (4) falls with the ball during a game against Colorado State at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV running back Donavyn Lester (4) runs with the ball during a game against Colorado State at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV running back Donavyn Lester (4) runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown during a game against Colorado State at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV wide receiver Ricky White (11) gets tackled by Colorado State defenders during a game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV wide receiver Ricky White (11) makes his way through Colorado State defenders during a game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV linebacker Fred Thompkins (10) regroups himself during a game against Colorado State at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV fans cheer for their team during a homecoming game against Colorado State at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV linebacker Jackson Woodard (7) chases down Colorado State quarterback Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi (16) as he runs with the ball during a game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV offensive lineman Amani Trigg-Wright (60) puts a finger to his mouth on the sidelines during a game against Colorado State at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV long snapper Walker Hardan (59) takes a deep breath as the clock winds down during a game against Colorado State at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV quarterback Cameron Friel watches his team from the sidelines during the last few minutes of a game against Colorado State at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Colorado State players celebrate a touchdown during a game against UNLV at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV players make their way onto the field before a game against Colorado State at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV head coach Barry Odom waits to lead his team onto the field before a game against Colorado State at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Colorado State players celebrate a touchdown during a game against UNLV at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The UNLV bench cheers as wide receiver Ricky White (11) runs the ball near the end zone during a game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV defensive back Trenton Holloway (20) and linebacker Tyray O'Dell (34) celebrate during a game against Colorado State at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

With a chance to become bowl-eligible for the first time since 2013, UNLV struggled at times Saturday against Colorado State.

But the Rebels had no trouble kicking.

Senior kicker Jose Pizano made all six of his field goal attempts, including a 28-yarder as time expired, and the Rebels rallied for a 25-23 win at Allegiant Stadium to become bowl-eligible in Barry Odom’s first season as the Rebels’ coach.

“They showed toughness, they showed resolve, they showed strain,” Odom said. “It wasn’t great at halftime. I didn’t have to say a word. Our team did. I’m proud of them for that. I was trying to search for the right words to say, but I didn’t have to come up with anything because they were already saying the message.”

The Rebels went 7-5 in the 2013 regular season and lost in the Heart of Dallas Bowl to North Texas 36-14 the last time they qualified for a bowl.

“It’s exciting,” Odom said. “I said it in the locker room, but that’s the standard each year. We’re going to be in bowl season. Now the pursuit is to go win a championship. That’s our focus and mindset.”

As Pizano drilled the game-winner, UNLV, wearing black and pink uniforms, stormed the field in celebration as the Rebels will appear in their fifth bowl game in the program’s 46th season playing at the Division I Football Bowl Subdivision level.

“We’re excited. It’s huge to get to 6-1,” junior linebacker Jackson Woodard said. “But like coach (Odom) has been saying, it’s the standard to be bowl-eligible. That’s our job. Our job is to win. Winning is everything.”

UNLV (6-1, 3-0 Mountain West) appeared to have locked up their bowl berth when Pizano made a 46-yard field goal with 1:27 left in the fourth quarter to give the Rebels a 22-20 lead.

But the time left was plenty for Colorado State (3-4, 1-2), as the Rams drove down the field and kicker Jordan Noyes made a 55-yard field goal with 44 seconds left.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Jayden Maiava helped the Rebels answer, completing a 21-yard pass to Ricky White and a 20-yard pass to Jacob De Jesus to set up Pizano for his final make.

“It was just about trusting myself, and I just said, ‘Let’s go win this game,’” Pizano said. “I didn’t doubt that (the offense) was going to get us into field goal range.”

Maiava completed 27 of 36 passes for 353 passing yards. De Jesus had 120 receiving yards on nine catches.

The Rebels’ offense started to find its groove in the second half, but couldn’t capitalize on touchdowns on either of their first two possessions of the second half.

After UNLV trailed 13-3 at halftime, Pizano connected on field goals of 43 and 25 yards to cut the Rebels’ deficit to 13-9.

After Pizano’s second field goal, the Rebels gave up a 23-yard completion, but Jaxen Turner came up with the interception on the Rams’ attempt on a trick play on a wide receiver pass from Tory Horton.

The Rebels capitalized on the turnover, as senior running back Donavyn Lester scored on an 11-yard run to give the Rebels their first lead at 16-13 with 3:06 left in the third quarter.

Lester finished with 60 rushing yards, and senior running back Vincent Davis Jr. rushed for 61 yards.

“We’re going to have to win games in the fourth quarter. That’s what this league is,” Odom said. “As long as there is time on the clock, we’ve got an opportunity.”

Maiava fumbled in the first quarter, but UNLV’s defense came up with a third-down stop on the Rams’ ensuing possession. Pizano made his first field goal on a 42-yarder for the game’s first points.

Colorado State took a 10-3 lead after Noyes made a 33-yard field goal and Avery Morrow scored on a 2-yard run. Noyes added a 27-yarder to give the Rams a 13-3 lead at halftime.

“Sometimes those games are going to end up like that, and you just have to find a way,” Odom said. “You have to stay in the fight, and they did and I’m happy for our football team.”

UNLV next plays at Fresno State at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.