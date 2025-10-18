80°F
UNLV Football

Perfect season for UNLV football ends with loss at Boise State

Air Force Falcons defensive back Korey Johnson (2) attempts to trip UNLV running back Jai' ...
Air Force Falcons defensive back Korey Johnson (2) attempts to trip UNLV running back Jai'Den Thomas (9) during the second half of an NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium, on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 18, 2025 - 4:02 pm
 

BOISE, Idaho — The unbeaten season for UNLV football is no more.

The Rebels on Saturday fell to Boise State 56-31 at Albertsons Stadium.

It was UNLV’s first defeat under coach Dan Mullen.

UNLV (6-1, 2-1 Mountain West) surrendered far too many big gains to the Broncos, who had 12 plays of at least 20 yards. That included touchdowns of 35, 49, 20, 32 and 22 yards.

The result was solidified when Boise State’s A’Marion McCoy intercepted UNLV quarterback Anthony Colandrea and returned it 60 yards for a score.

Boise State (5-2, 3-0) had then opened up a 49-24 advantage late in the third quarter.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ed Graney at egraney@reviewjournal.com. Follow @edgraney on X.

