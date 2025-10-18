Perfect season for UNLV football ends with loss at Boise State

UNLV’s football team couldn’t slow down Boise State’s offense on Saturday at Albertsons Stadium, and the Rebels endured their first loss of the season.

BOISE, Idaho — The unbeaten season for UNLV football is no more.

The Rebels on Saturday fell to Boise State 56-31 at Albertsons Stadium.

It was UNLV’s first defeat under coach Dan Mullen.

UNLV (6-1, 2-1 Mountain West) surrendered far too many big gains to the Broncos, who had 12 plays of at least 20 yards. That included touchdowns of 35, 49, 20, 32 and 22 yards.

The result was solidified when Boise State’s A’Marion McCoy intercepted UNLV quarterback Anthony Colandrea and returned it 60 yards for a score.

Boise State (5-2, 3-0) had then opened up a 49-24 advantage late in the third quarter.

