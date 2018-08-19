QB Armani Rogers excels at UNLV scrimmage

UNLV sophomore quarterback Armani Rogers made up for a shaky showing a week earlier in a scrimmage. He had only one incomplete pass Saturday, and that was a drop in the end zone.

UNLV's football team warms up before Saturday's scrimmage at Sam Boyd Stadium. (Mark Anderson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV's football team warms up before Saturday's scrimmage at Sam Boyd Stadium. Photo by Mark Anderson/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Armani Rogers was poised, determined and effective.

The UNLV sophomore quarterback more than made up for his struggles in a scrimmage a week earlier. He was on target Saturday at Sam Boyd Stadium — his only incomplete pass was a drop in the end zone.

“No. 1 (Rogers) came out and had a heck of a night,” coach Tony Sanchez said. “That’s why last time we weren’t worried about him. He’s been consistent in practice.”

Rogers wanted to make sure there was no repeat of his previous performance at Sam Boyd, especially with the Sept. 1 season opener at Southern California approaching.

“I saw how I performed last week, and I knew I had to step it up,” Rogers said. “I couldn’t go two weeks into the game having a scrimmage like I did last week.”

His night ended well, too. Rogers was named a captain by his teammates.

“It means a lot,” he said. “I feel like the team trusts me a lot. I feel like the team has my back throughout the whole process.”

Position breakdown

Special teams

Kicker

1. Evan Pantels, Sr., 5-10, 190

2. Hayes Hicken, Jr., 5-11, 185

Punter

1. Hayes Hicken, Jr., 5-11, 185

2. Evan Pantels, Sr., 5-10, 190

Kick returner

Still open competition

Punt returner

1. Brandon Presley, Jr., 6-0, 180

2. Tyleek Collins, Fr., 5-9, 170

Notable

— Along with Rogers, senior running back Lexington Thomas, junior linebacker Gabe McCoy and senior safety Dalton Baker were named captains. Baker, who went to Bishop Gorman, was a unanimous choice.

“Two years ago, we were sitting out here and he was on the scoreboard (video) because we were giving him a scholarship,” Sanchez said. “Now he’s going to be a two-year starting safety and a team captain.”

— Presley and Collins are the main punt returners, but Thomas is being considered, too. He also is the No. 1 running back who is 1,250 yards from first on the school’s career rushing chart.

The same players also are being looked at for kick return. Junior Darren Woods Jr. is another possibility.

“We’ve got to sit down and really talk about that,” Sanchez said.

— Pantels ended the scrimmage by making a 53-yard field goal while surrounded by the entire team as the players roared and coaches blew whistles.

