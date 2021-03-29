QB competition top storyline as UNLV begins spring practice

UNLV will begin spring football practice Tuesday for the first time under second-year coach Marcus Arroyo. The Rebels finished 0-6 last season.

Marcus Arroyo finally is going to coach some spring football.

UNLV will begin spring practice Tuesday for the first time under its second-year coach. The 2020 spring season was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, and the Rebels then went 0-6 last season.

The Rebels return seven starters on offense and 10 on defense.

“We’ve been waiting anxiously to work with our players during this phase and to finally begin the full implementation of the vision we have for this program,” Arroyo said in a statement.

The team is allowed to have 15 practices and will practice every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday at Rebel Park until May 1. Practices are closed to the public.

Here are three things to watch during the spring:

Who’s playing quarterback?

Spring football offers the Rebels an opportunity to do something they didn’t do in the fall — solidify their quarterback situation.

Or at least start to.

Four quarterbacks fielded snaps for UNLV last season, totaling 1,115 passing yards, six touchdowns and four interceptions.

Primary starter Max Gilliam attempted a team-high 148 passes, but he is no longer on the roster. Texas Christian transfer Justin Rogers attempted 22 passes and returns for his junior season, and Doug Brumfield threw 21 passes as a freshman and is back for his sophomore season.

True freshman Cameron Friel is already on campus and could be a factor in the competition.

Whoever emerges in the spring could have the inside track this fall in improving an offense that ranked 11th last season in scoring among the Mountain West’s 12 teams.

One more ride

The Chuck Wagon is back for one more ride.

UNLV senior running back Charles Williams never found a rhythm last season and finished with 116 carries for 495 yards and four touchdowns in six games. He averaged a career-low 4.3 yards per carry, down from 5.9 in 2019 when he led the Mountain West with 1,257 rushing yards.

Having Williams in the backfield should lighten the load for whoever starts at quarterback. The Rebels need to get him back on track this fall, and that starts in the spring.

Defensive development

UNLV ranked last in the Mountain West in scoring defense in 2020, allowing 38 points per game. The Rebels allowed no fewer than 34 points in any game.

Junior linebacker Jacoby Windmon was among the bright spots with a team-high five sacks. Junior defensive lineman Adam Plant returns after posting 3.5 sacks and seven tackles for loss in his first year with the team.

But bright spots were few and far between for that unit, making spring practice all the more crucial for development.

