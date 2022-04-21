Quarterback leaves transfer portal, returns to UNLV

Quarterback Doug Brumfield will return to UNLV after spending eight days in the transfer portal. He played in three games and started twice last season.

UNLV Rebels quarterback Doug Brumfield (2) goes for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of an NCAA football game against Eastern Washington University at Allegiant Stadium, on Thursday, Sep. 2, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Quarterback Doug Brumfield will return to UNLV after spending eight days in the transfer portal, a person close to the team confirmed Wednesday.

Brumfield played in three games and started twice before a fractured vertebrae in his lower back ended his 2021 season. He began spring camp competing with reigning Mountain West offensive freshman of the year Cameron Friel and former Tennessee quarterback Harrison Bailey for the starting role, but Brumfield entered his name in the transfer portal April 12.

Brumfield, who has four years of eligibility remaining, threw for 320 yards and two touchdowns while completing 44 percent of his passes last season. He also rushed for 109 yards and two TDs.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.