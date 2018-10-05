Quarterback Max Gilliam ready for first UNLV start

Max Gilliam will start at quarterback for UNLV when the Rebels open Mountain West play against New Mexico at 1 p.m. Saturday at Sam Boyd Stadium. Usual starter Armani Rogers is out with an injured toe.

UNLV backup quarterback Max Gilliam, left, and quarterback Armani Rogers (1) prepare to throw the ball during team practice on Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

UNLV sophomore backup quarterback Max Gilliam (6) runs with the ball as defensive backs Myles Plummer (14) and Greg Francis defend during team practice on Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

UNLV Rebels quarterback Max Gilliam (6) throws a pass before a game against the UTEP Miners at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal

Max Gilliam and Kenyon Oblad didn’t wait until the summer to start working out with their new UNLV teammates.

Both quarterbacks enrolled early and went through spring practices, building their chemistry with the other Rebels and learning the offensive system.

They said arriving in January made a huge difference in their development, and now Gilliam and possibly Oblad will get to see what it’s like to play in a college football game. Gilliam will start for UNLV in Saturday’s 1 p.m. game against New Mexico (2-2) at Sam Boyd Stadium.

AT&T SportsNet will televise the Mountain West opener for both teams. The Rebels are 9-point favorites.

Gilliam is taking the place of fellow sophomore Armani Rogers, who is out about six weeks with an injured toe.

“I think coming in the spring is the best thing for a quarterback to do because it takes some time to learn the offense,” Gilliam said. “In the spring, you get to learn the offense, and then by camp you’re not just learning the offense. You’re getting reps, and you know what you’re doing by then.”

Gilliam, a former four-star recruit, began his college career at California before transferring to Saddleback College in the southern part of that state. He then signed with UNLV after one season, even though Rogers also had three years of eligibility remaining and was coming off a season in which he was named the conference’s top freshman.

UNLV starting quarterbacks have a history of getting hurt, however, with Jon Denton in 1996 the last to start every game. Because Rogers’ injury occurred before the bye week, that allowed Gilliam two weeks of practice with the first-team offense.

“Definitely a big benefit,” Gilliam said. “The chemistry helps a lot getting to go with all the ones. I think we had good chemistry the whole offseason, but it definitely came together this week.”

If all goes well for the Rebels, Oblad will stay on the bench and continue what they hope is his redshirt season. He can play up to four games, however, and not lose a year of eligibility.

Oblad set the state’s career passing yardage record with 11,828 yards while at Liberty High School, and said he believes he’s ready for the moment if called upon.

“Before, I had Armani and Max ahead of me,” Oblad said. “I was redshirting for sure. I’ve got to be ready at all times and stay warm, stay loose, and take everything to the next level more seriously.”

UNLV coach Tony Sanchez said the team was confident even with Rogers stuck on the sideline with a boot on his left foot.

Rogers leads the Rebels with 488 yards rushing that includes 6.9 per carry. But he was completing just 41.5 percent of his throws, raising doubts whether UNLV could make a serious run at a bowl berth if opponents didn’t respect the passing game.

Now Gilliam, who isn’t immobile, has a chance to possibly open up that passing game. If he does, that will make the Rebels — who already average five touchdowns per game — even more difficult to stop.

“We’re very comfortable with his ability,” Sanchez said. “He throws the ball well. He’s got a very quick release. Obviously, Armani’s an elite runner. Max is a good runner, but I think there are some things Max gives you that’s a little bit different.”

