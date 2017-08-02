Rapper Flavor Flav shows up at UNLV football practice to watch godson

UNLV coach Tony Sanchez talked about opening training camp on Wednesday at Rebel Park. Rapper Flavor Flav showed up to watch his godson, freshman running back Rashad Walker.

Rapper Flavor Flav talks to UNLV's head football coach, Tony Sanchez, during the first day of training camp at Rebel Park on Wednesday, August 2, 2017. Flavor Flav's godson Rashad Walker (#34), a running back, plays for the Rebels. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

UNLV's defense lines up while scrimmaging during the first day of training camp at Rebel Park on Wednesday, August 2, 2017. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

UNLV defensive lineman Nate Neal, right, pushes back offensive lineman Ashton Morgan while scrimmaging during the first day of training camp at Rebel Park on Wednesday, August 2, 2017. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

UNLV defensive lineman Nate Neal, left, stiff arms offensive lineman Ashton Morgan while scrimmaging during the first day of training camp at Rebel Park on Wednesday, August 2, 2017. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

UNLV linebacker Spencer Katoanga practices during the first day of training camp at Rebel Park on Wednesday, August 2, 2017. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

UNLV offensive players do leg lifts together during the first day of training camp at Rebel Park on Wednesday, August 2, 2017. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

UNLV's defense lines up while scrimmaging during the first day of training camp at Rebel Park on Wednesday, August 2, 2017. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

UNLV defensive back Jericho Flowers prevents wide receiver Christian Clapp from catching the balld uring the first day of training camp at Rebel Park on Wednesday, August 2, 2017. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

UNLV defensive linemen practice together during the first day of training camp at Rebel Park on Wednesday, August 2, 2017. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

UNLV linebacker Bailey Laolagi practices during the first day of training camp at Rebel Park on Wednesday, August 2, 2017. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

UNLV linebacker Daniel Godfrey and defensive player Nic Wilson hydrate on the hot morning of the first day of training camp at Rebel Park on Wednesday, August 2, 2017. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

UNLV training and conditioning intern Joe Sisson works with players during the first day of training camp at Rebel Park on Wednesday, August 2, 2017. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

UNLV quarterback Johnny Stanton runs the ball while scrimmaging during the first day of training camp at Rebel Park on Wednesday, August 2, 2017. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

UNLV linebacker Aaron Borg practices during the first day of training camp at Rebel Park on Wednesday, August 2, 2017. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

UNLV's JD Alexander practices during the first day of training camp at Rebel Park on Wednesday, August 2, 2017. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Wednesday’s UNLV football practice report from Rebel Park:

Tony’s take

Coach Tony Sanchez on the first day of training camp:

“This is what we love. You spend a lot of time doing things administratively, but you get a chance to get back on the field and spend time with the guys and work on football and getting better. It’s a great group. It’s a committed group. We’ve got a long ways to go, but today was a good day. I’m glad it’s back.”

Notes

— Rapper Flavor Flav showed up to watch his godson, freshman running back Rashad Walker. He also was at the practice fields to check out the entire team.

“Year 3 for Tony, I think this is going to be the year,” said Flavor Flav, wearing a red UNLV cap and signature clock necklace. “This is what they brought him over here for. I’ve been with Tony since Bishop Gorman. So when they moved Tony over here, I think they knew what they were doing. It’s going to take Tony time to filter things out, but I guarantee he will get it.”

—Freshman wide receiver Drew Tejchman worked with the second team and impressed coaches.

“He’s been looking good during the summer,” sophomore receiver Brandon Presley said.

More Rebels: Follow all of our UNLV coverage online at reviewjournal.com/Rebels and @RJRebels on Twitter.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.