Rapper Flavor Flav shows up at UNLV football practice to watch godson

Wednesday’s UNLV football practice report from Rebel Park:
Tony’s take
Coach Tony Sanchez on the first day of training camp:
“This is what we love. You spend a lot of time doing things administratively, but you get a chance to get back on the field and spend time with the guys and work on football and getting better. It’s a great group. It’s a committed group. We’ve got a long ways to go, but today was a good day. I’m glad it’s back.”
Notes
— Rapper Flavor Flav showed up to watch his godson, freshman running back Rashad Walker. He also was at the practice fields to check out the entire team.
“Year 3 for Tony, I think this is going to be the year,” said Flavor Flav, wearing a red UNLV cap and signature clock necklace. “This is what they brought him over here for. I’ve been with Tony since Bishop Gorman. So when they moved Tony over here, I think they knew what they were doing. It’s going to take Tony time to filter things out, but I guarantee he will get it.”
—Freshman wide receiver Drew Tejchman worked with the second team and impressed coaches.
“He’s been looking good during the summer,” sophomore receiver Brandon Presley said.
