Rebel Nation host Cassie Soto and Rebels beat writer Mark Anderson discuss the loss, as well as preview the Scarlet and Grey basketball showcase.

Rebel Nation: Rebels Fall Flat Against Cowboys on the Road (Cassie Soto/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV football is 1-3 after falling flat in Wyoming, losing to the Cowboys 53-17.

The Rebels will now prepare to host #16 Boise State on Saturday, Oct. 5.

