UNLV Football

Rebel Nation: Rebels fall flat against Cowboys on the road

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 30, 2019 - 4:19 pm
 

UNLV football is 1-3 after falling flat in Wyoming, losing to the Cowboys 53-17.

The Rebels will now prepare to host #16 Boise State on Saturday, Oct. 5.

Rebel Nation host Cassie Soto and Rebels beat writer Mark Anderson discuss the loss, as well as preview the Scarlet and Grey basketball showcase.

More Rebels: Follow at reviewjournal.com/Rebels and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

UNLV running back Charles Williams attempts to juke past University of Wyoming linebacker Chad ...
Charles Williams, Armani Rogers injured in UNLV’s 53-17 loss
By Jeremiah Johnke Special to the / RJ

The Rebels lost their two best rushers — Charles Williams and Armani Rogers — in the second quarter Saturday and the result was a lopsided loss to Wyoming at War Memorial Stadium.