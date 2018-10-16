Rebel Nation: Rebels look ahead after loss to Utah State

The Review-Journal’s Mark Anderson and Tom Spousta look back at UNLV’s loss to Utah State and talk about what’s next for the Rebels.

The Review-Journal’s Mark Anderson and Tom Spousta look back at UNLV’s loss to Utah State and talk about what’s next for the Rebels.

More Rebels: Follow all of our UNLV coverage online at reviewjournal.com/Rebels and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.