Rebel Nation: Recapping Mountain West Media Days

The 2019 Mountain West Media Days have officially wrapped up and one of the biggest news items to come out of the event was the preseason predicted order of finish. This season, UNLV was predicted to finish 5th in the West behind defending champs Fresno State, San Diego State, UNR and Hawaii. Rebel Nation host Cassie Soto and Rebels beat writer Mark Anderson discuss the predicted finish, as well as preview UNLV’s upcoming season.

