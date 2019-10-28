58°F
Rebel Nation: T.J. Otzelberger puts the ‘Runnin’ back in Runnin’ Rebels

Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 28, 2019 - 3:47 pm
 

The Runnin’ Rebels ran past West Coast Baptist College on Friday, beating the Eagles 112-54 in an exhibition game.

Rebel Nation host Cassie Soto and Rebels beat writer Mark Anderson discuss how T.J. Otzelberger’s style of play should get fans excited for the upcoming season.

