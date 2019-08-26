Rebel Nation: UNLV Football set to open up final season at Sam Boyd

UNLV football is ready to open up its 49th and final season at Sam Boyd Stadium on Saturday against Southern Utah.

UNLV Football Set to Open Up 2019 Season Against Southern Utah - Video (Cassie Soto/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Rebel Nation host Cassie Soto and Rebels beat writer Mark Anderson preview the season opener, as well as discuss how UNLV’s “Faithful Fan Pricing” has helped ticket sales this year.

